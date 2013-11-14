Weekly YouTube Playlist: Van Damme, puppies and lesbian sex

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

You’re back! And so is this new feature, or the best viral videos currently floating around the web. This week we’ve got a range of content for you. There’s an incredible Volvo ad starring Jean-Claude Van Damme, a time-lapse of a kitty catching some rays, the world’s greatest Ashton Kutcher fan fiction, a compilation of clumsy little puppies learning to walk, and a group of hilarious lesbians giving their thoughts on the movie “Blue Is the Warmest Color.”

