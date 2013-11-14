Weekly YouTube Playlist: Van Damme, puppies and lesbian sex

#Puppies #YouTube
11.15.13 5 years ago

You’re back! And so is this new feature, or the best viral videos currently floating around the web. This week we’ve got a range of content for you. There’s an incredible Volvo ad starring Jean-Claude Van Damme, a time-lapse of a kitty catching some rays, the world’s greatest Ashton Kutcher fan fiction, a compilation of clumsy little puppies learning to walk, and a group of hilarious lesbians giving their thoughts on the movie “Blue Is the Warmest Color.”

If you like what we have to offer, why not subscribe to our YouTube channel? These puppies aren’t going to watch themselves fall down.

Previously:

Friday YouTube Playlist: Creepy dolls and babies on Roombas

Around The Web

TOPICS#Puppies#YouTube
TAGSAshton Kutcher fan fictionblue is the warmest colorJeanClaude Van DammeLESBIANSPUPPIESVOLVOWeekly YouTube Playlistyoutube

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 18 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP