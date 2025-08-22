The Uproxx Music Festival And Tour Preview series is sponsored by Priceline, where music fans can find deals on flights, hotels, and more. Lollapalooza may have cemented itself as Chicago’s all-encompassing, world-beating music festival. That said, later this month, the Windy City will stake its claim to something completely different: the center of the stadium rock universe. While Lollapalooza has all but discarded its rock roots, this stretch of events within the confines of a mile on Lake Michigan proves that rock is more than alive and well. Rewind for a second. A few weeks ago, Live Nation released data that surprised some but not all. There, it revealed that rock shows, specifically of the heavier variety (think masked ritual rockers Sleep Token, arena headliners Bring Me the Horizon, and rising hardcore heroes Turnstile), are at the root of the growth in live music. Specifically, it points to a 14% increase in attendance this year, with metal attributed to 13% of all arena and stadium concerts. Even at a time when tentpole tours with Beyoncé and the Kendrick Lamar/SZA joint jaunt captured the headlines for their multi-night, sold-out stands, modern and classic bands have seen a surge in interest. Chicago has always been a haven for rock music. Hell, look at the area’s recent surge in indie rock bands breaking through, like Dehd, Horsegirl, and Brigitte Calls Me Baby. That’s not to mention other rising bands like Lifeguard. Of course, we’d be remiss if we didn’t mention the scene’s longtime mainstream north stars Smashing Pumpkins, indie faves Pavement, and industrial hellraisers Ministry. Is it 1998 or even 2008 again for rock fans? That remains to be seen. But what is undeniable is the nostalgic appeal of what rock was and the mythical nature of these bands and their legacies. With all that in mind, beginning on August 27th, here are the five major rock shows, mostly from corners of the genre’s universe, that are landing in Chicago to prove that the desire to see rock bands is alive and well.

Neil Young and the Chrome Hearts, August 27, Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island Neil Young has long been a rock shapeshifter. Over his nearly 60 years performing, he has seen his various creative whims take his listeners all across the spectrum of rock, as both a solo artist and with support from backing bands (most famously Crazy Horse, but also including Promise of the Real, the Stray Gators, CSN, and Pearl Jam). As the only group here with new material (Talkin’ to the Trees was released on June 13), Young and his latest band, the Chrome Hearts, are playing their first show in Chicago on August 27. As with anything Young has done, his live show has been restless and uncompromising, featuring songs across his vast catalog that will leave both his Boomer fans and those of the younger variety pleased to see the now 79-year-old rocker showing no signs of slowing down anytime soon. Oasis, August 28, Soldier Field Easily the most-talked-about reunion in many, many years, Liam and Noel Gallagher are kicking off the U.S. leg of their tour (they play in Toronto on August 24 and 25) in Chicago at Soldier Field. For the first time, the Gallaghers are playing U.S. stadiums — and selling them out instantly. It’s fitting (and a total coincidence) that they’re playing the night after Young (on the 2000 live album Familiar to Millions, they covered “Hey Hey, My My”) and kicking off the first of four nights at the home of the Chicago Bears. Judging by the way they rounded into form in the U.K. to a universally rapturous response that made folks forget everything that happened with them from 1998-2009, expect Oasis to play with a chip on their shoulder. With a set full of hits and beloved fan favorites, there’s no doubt that the well-oiled machine will roll into Chicago and get the reaction they’ve always craved from American audiences. Cage the Elephant is opening.

My Chemical Romance, August 29, Soldier Field While the Oasis reunion has captured many hearts and minds while leaning into the band’s glory days, emo titans My Chemical Romance have undoubtedly provided the blueprint for this type of success. Reuniting before the pandemic, the New Jersey natives have never been bigger. My Chem is celebrating the 20th anniversary of their landmark album, The Black Parade, by playing that album in full. They’re also working in a slew of their other hits, assorted tracks, and surprise covers (look no further than the surprise cover of “Livin’ on a Prayer” at MetLife Stadium). My Chem continues to be a touring juggernaut despite only releasing a few stray songs over the past decade or so. If that’s not enough, the quintet tapped new-wave oddballs Devo to open, which should introduce them to an audience that should appreciate their theatrics. The Lumineers, August 30, Soldier Field In a sense, the timing for the Lumineers, one of the most unheralded bands of the past decade, to make their Soldier Field debut couldn’t be better. Over the past few weeks, the whole “stomp clap hey” movement that marked the beginning of their career has trended on social media (for good reasons and bad). That has inadvertently brought the band back to the forefront. The Lumineers have been playing stadiums for a few years now, with their accessible brand of easygoing indie folk continuing to gain steam. While some may scoff, the Lumineers are everywhere, and even if you aren’t familiar, you’ve very likely heard a song of theirs. To ensure every date feels different, the band enlisted none other than St. Vincent and Lake Street Dive to open.

System of a Down/Avenged Sevenfold, August 31-September 1, Soldier Field If, for some reason, you thought it might be quiet at Soldier Field during those previous dates, get ready for things to go to 11 to cap off Labor Day weekend and this incredible run of big-league rock shows in Chicago. System of a Down and Avenged Sevenfold will bring the noise to Chicago with two sold-out shows. Despite the relatively prolific solo shows from System's members, the band has only released two new songs in 20 years. Still, they remain a live music juggernaut and are bigger than ever. Go figure. With their distinctive brand of metal, Avenged Sevenfold is the perfect co-headliner. The band continues to tour on the strength of their fervent fan base and the back of 2023's well-received Life Is But a Dream… Rising shoegaze-influenced songwriter Wisp and prog rockers Polyphia will open the action-packed bill, which will leave your ears buzzing from open to close.