Neil Young has hit the ground running with his touring band, Chrome Hearts. Back in February, the “Sweet Joni” musician confirmed their summer 2025 tour dates.

Yesterday (May 3), the group announced their debut studio album, Talkin To The Trees. For Neil Young And The Chrome Hearts’ lead single, “Lets Roll Again,” the group delivers a lyrical jab at Elon Musk and his company Tesla.

“Build something special, that people need / Build us a safe way for us to live / Build us something that won’t kill our kids / Build us something that runs real clean / Come on America, let’s get in the race / China’s way ahead, they’re making clean cars / If you’re a fascist, get a Tesla / If you’re a democrat, taste your freedom,” sings Young.

While the track was initially debuted at 2025 Light Up The Blues charity show for Autism Speaks, supporters now know that there is more musically goodness to come.

Continue below to view the official tracklist and artwork for Neil Young And The Chrome Hearts forthcoming album, Talkin To The Trees.