Neil Young And The Chrome Hearts Are Heading Out On A 2025 Summer Tour

Lately, Neil Young has been performing with his band The Chrome Hearts, and now he’s gearing up to do some more of that: Today (February 24), Young announced a new run of summer tour dates.
The shows kick off in Europe in June before coming to North America the next month. The tour run through to September 15, when it’ll wrap up with a performance at the Hollywood Bowl.
Tickets are available starting February 25 via a pre-sale for Neil Yuong Archives members. A general on-sale follows February 28 and more information can be found here.
Find Young’s tour dates below.
Neil Young And The Chrome Hearts’ 2025 Tour Dates: Love Earth
06/18 — Rättvik, Sweden @ Dalhalla
06/20 — Bergen, Norway @ Bergenhus Fortress
06/22 — Copenhagen, Denmark @ Tiøren
06/26 — Dublin, Ireland @ Malahide Castle
06/30 — Brussels, Belgium @ Brussels Palace Open Air, Palace Square
07/01 — Groningen, Netherlands @ Drafbaan Stedpark
07/03 — Berlin, Germany @ Waldbühne
07/04 — Mönchengladbach, Germany @ Sparkassenpark
07/08 — Stuttgart, Germany @ Cannstatter Wasen
08/08 — Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
08/10 — Richmond, VA @ Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront
08/13 — Detroit, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre
08/15 — Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center
08/17 — Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
08/21 — Gilford, NH @ BankNH Pavilion
08/23 — New York, NY @ Northwell at Jones Beach
08/24 — Bethel, NY @ Bethel Center for the Arts
08/27 — Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
09/01 — Denver, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
09/05 — George, WA @ The Gorge
09/06 — Vancouver, BC @ Deer Lake Park
09/10 — Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater
09/12 — Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheater
09/15 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl