Neil Young And The Chrome Hearts Are Heading Out On A 2025 Summer Tour

Lately, Neil Young has been performing with his band The Chrome Hearts, and now he’s gearing up to do some more of that: Today (February 24), Young announced a new run of summer tour dates.

The shows kick off in Europe in June before coming to North America the next month. The tour run through to September 15, when it’ll wrap up with a performance at the Hollywood Bowl.

Tickets are available starting February 25 via a pre-sale for Neil Yuong Archives members. A general on-sale follows February 28 and more information can be found here.

Find Young’s tour dates below.