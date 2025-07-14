My Chemical Romance’s iconic 2006 album The Black Parade turns 20 next year. MCR has gone ahead and started celebrating the anniversary early, though, with the “Long Live” The Black Parade tour, which sees the band playing the full album live, front to back.
They launched the run this past Friday, July 11, in Seattle. The setlist (via setlist.fm) begins, as expected, with every The Black Parade song performed in album order. After that, the band wrapped up the performance with a number of hits from across their catalog, including favorites like “I’m Not Okay (I Promise),” “Na Na Na (Na Na Na Na Na Na Na Na Na),” and “Helena.”
Check out the setlist below, along with MCR’s upcoming tour dates.
My Chemical Romance’s “Long Live” The Black Parade Tour Setlist
1. “The End.”
2. “Dead!”
3. “This Is How I Disappear”
4. “The Sharpest Lives”
5. “Welcome To The Black Parade”
6. “I Don’t Love You”
7. “House Of Wolves”
8. “Cancer”
9. “Mama”
10. “Sleep”
11. “Teenagers”
12. “Disenchanted”
13. “Famous Last Words”
14. “The End.”
15. “Cello Solo”
16. “I’m Not Okay (I Promise)”
17. “Our Lady Of Sorrows”
18. “The Ghost Of You”
19. “Na Na Na (Na Na Na Na Na Na Na Na Na)”
20. “Give ‘Em Hell, Kid”
21. “Planetary (Go!)”
22. “Heaven Help Us”
23. “Bury Me In Black”
24. “Vampires Will Never Hurt You”
25. “Helena”
My Chemical Romance’s 2025 “Long Live” The Black Parade Tour Dates
07/19/2025 — San Francisco, CA @ Oracle Park (with 100 Gecs)
07/26/2025 — Los Angeles, CA @ Dodger Stadium (with Wallows)
07/27/2025 — Los Angeles, CA @ Dodger Stadium (with Wallows)
08/02/2025 — Arlington, TX @ Globe Life Field (with Garbage)
08/09/2025 — East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium (with Death Cab For Cutie and Thursday)
08/15/2025 — Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park (with Alice Cooper)
08/22/2025 — Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre (with Pixies)
08/29/2025 — Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field (with Devo)
09/07/2025 — Boston, MA @ Fenway Park (with Idles)
09/13/2025 — Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium (with Evanescence)