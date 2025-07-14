My Chemical Romance’s iconic 2006 album The Black Parade turns 20 next year. MCR has gone ahead and started celebrating the anniversary early, though, with the “Long Live” The Black Parade tour, which sees the band playing the full album live, front to back.

They launched the run this past Friday, July 11, in Seattle. The setlist (via setlist.fm) begins, as expected, with every The Black Parade song performed in album order. After that, the band wrapped up the performance with a number of hits from across their catalog, including favorites like “I’m Not Okay (I Promise),” “Na Na Na (Na Na Na Na Na Na Na Na Na),” and “Helena.”

Check out the setlist below, along with MCR’s upcoming tour dates.