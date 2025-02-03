Keeping track of all the new albums coming out in a given month is a big job, but we’re up for it: Below is a comprehensive list of the major releases you can look forward to in February. If you’re not trying to potentially miss out on anything, it might be a good idea to keep reading.
Friday, February 7
- Avalanche Party — Der Traum Uber Alles (Kartel Music Group)
- Biig Piig — 11:11 (Sony Music)
- corook — committed to a bit (Atlantic)
- Dream Theater — Parasomnia (Ytse Jams)
- Drop Nineteens — 1991 (Wharf Cat Records)
- FACS — Wish Defense (FACS)
- Fotokiller — Eerie Nostalgia (Fotokiller)
- FVZZ POPVLI — Melting Pop (Francesco Pucci)
- Guided By Voices — Universe Room (GBV Inc)
- Heartworms — Glutton For Punishment (Speedy Wunderground/PIAS)
- Helen Ganya — Share Your Care (Bella Union)
- HONESTY — U R HERE (Partisan Records)
- HORSEBATH — Another Farewell (Strolling Bones Records)
- Inhaler — Open Wide (Universal)
- James Brandon Lewis Trio — Apple Cores (Anti)
- Jinjer — Duél (Napalm Records)
- John Ely — Love and Freedom (Rack ‘Em Records/Thirty Tigers)
- JOHNNYSWIM — When The War Is Over (Mr And Mrs Swim LLC)
- Leæther Strip — Pornography: A Tribute to The Cure (Cleopatra Records)
- Lewis Watson — blue skies grey (Nettwerk)
- Matt Pond PA — The Ballad of the Natural Lines (Sonder House)
- The Moles — Composition Book (Splendid Research)
- Mun Sing — Frolic EP (Illegal Data)
- Nadia Reid — Enter New Brightness (Chrysalis Records)
- Natti Natasha — Natti Natasha En Amargue (Sony Music)
- Oklou — Choke Enough (True Panther Records)
- Olly Alexander — Polari (Universal)
- Rats on Rafts — Deep Below (Fire Records)
- Real Bad Man and ZelooperZ — Dear Psilocybin (Real Bad Man Records)
- The Rumjacks — Dead Anthems (Australian Broadcasting Corporation)
- Sarah Klang — Beautiful Woman (Nettwerk)
- Sean Thompson’s Weird Ears — Head In The Sand (Missing Piece Records)
- Sharon Van Etten & The Attachment Theory — Sharon Van Etten & The Attachment Theory (Jagjaguwar)
- Skeleten — Mentalized (Astral People Recordings)
- Sleeper’s Bell — Clover (Fire Talk)
- Squid — Cowards (Warp Records)
- Thundermother — Dirty & Divine (AFM Records)
- Tommy Castro & The Painkillers — Closer to the Bone (Alligator Records)
- The Vices — Before It Might Be Gone (+1 Records)
- Winona Oak — Salt EP (Nettwerk)
Friday, February 14
- Alessia Cara — Love & Hyperbole (Def Jam)
- The Altons — Heartache in Room 14 (Daptone Records)
- Art d’Ecco — Serene Demon (Paper Bag Records)
- Bartees Strange — Horror (4AD)
- BLOND:ISH — Never Walk Alone (Insomniac Records)
- Chatham Rabbits — Be Real With Me (Chatham Rabbits)
- Cryogeyser — Cryogeyser (Cryogeyser)
- The Delines — Mr. Luck and Ms. Doom (Decor Records)
- Denison Witmer — Anything At All (Asthmatic Kitty)
- Doves — Constellations For The Lonely (Universal)
- fish narc — frog song (K Records)
- Gary Louris — Dark Country (Thirty Tigers)
- Horsegirl — Phonetics On and On (Matador)
- Immersion and SUSS — Nanocluster Vol.3 (Swim)
- JISOO (of BLACKPINK) — AMORTAGE (YG)
- John Glacier — Like A Ribbon (Young)
- Lacuna Coil — Sleepless Empire (Century Media)
- The Lumineers — Automatic (Dualtone)
- Mallrat — Light hit my face like a straight right (Nettwerk)
- Margaret Cho — Lucky Gift (Clownery Records)
- Marshall Allen — New Dawn (Mexican Summer)
- Mereba — The Breeze Grew a Fire (Secretly Canadian)
- Neil Young — Oceanside Countryside (Reprise Records)
- Ohgeesy — Paid N Full (Atlantic)
- Oracle Sisters — Divinations (Wizard Artists)
- Oslo Twins — Tresor EP (Half Normal Records)
- Richard Dawson — End of the Middle (Domino)
- Rusty Williams — Grand Man (Congrats Records)
- Shygirl — Club Shy Room 2 EP (Because Music)
- Thala — Avalance (Fire Records)
- The Velveteers — A Million Knives (Easy Eye Sound)
- The War and Treaty — Plus One (UMG)
- WARLUNG — The Poison Touch (Heavy Psych Sounds)
- Winona Fighter — My Apologies to the Chef (Rise Records)
Friday, February 21
- A Great Big World — then there were sparks EP (Ian and Chad LLC)
- Anna Shoemaker — Someone Should Stop Her (+1 Records)
- Anxious — Bambi (Run For Cover Records)
- Basia Bulat — Basia’s Palace (Secret City Records)
- Bren Joy — Sunset Black (Bren Joy)
- Califone — The Villagers Companion (Jealous Butcher Records)
- CHALK — Conditions III EP (Dutch Tilt)
- Colin Self — respite ∞ levity for the nameless ghost in crisis (RVNG Intl.)
- Dirty Honey — Mayhem and Revelry Live (Dirt Records)
- Ellis Mano Band — MORPH (SPV Recordings)
- Floodlights — Underneath ([PIAS])
- Glixen — Quiet Pleasures EP (Wichita Recordings)
- IDER — Late to the World (Nettwerk)
- Kameron Marlowe — Sad Songs For The Soul (Sony)
- Katy Pinke — Strange Behavior (Katy Pinke)
- Kelora — Sleepers (True Panther Records)
- Killswitch Engage — This Consequence (Metal Blade Records)
- Les Rallizes Dénudés — YaneUra Sept. ’80 (Temporal Drift)
- Luke Sital-Singh — Fool’s Spring (Nettwerk)
- Masma Dream World — Please Come to Me (Valley Of Search)
- Max Frost — Shelby Ave (Nettwerk)
- The Murder Capital — Blindness (Human Seasons Records)
- Nao — Jupiter (Sony)
- Nina Nesbitt — Mountain Music (The Summit) (Apple Tree Records)
- ONE OK ROCK — DETOX (Elektra)
- Patterson Hood — Exploding Trees & Airplane Screams (ATO)
- Porridge Radio — The Machine Starts To Sing EP (Secretly Canadian)
- Rum Jungle — Recency Bias (Rum Jungle)
- SAINt JHN — Festival Season (GODD COMPLEXX)
- Sam Fender — People Watching (Universal)
- Saya Gray — SAYA (Dirty Hit)
- Scour — Gold (Nuclear Blast)
- Silverstein — Antibloom / Pink Moon (UNFD)
- Tate McRae — So Close To What (RCA)
- Tim Hecker — Shards (kranky)
- Trupa Trupa — Mourners EP (Glitterbeat Records)
- The Wombats — Oh! The Ocean (AWAL)
- Yawning Balch — Volume Three (Heavy Psych Sounds)
- The Young Mothers — Better If You Let It (Birdwatcher Records)
- Youth Lagoon — Rarely Do I Dream (Fat Possum Records)
- Ziggy Alberts — New Love (Commonfolk Records)
Friday, February 28
- Aloe Blacc — Stand Together (Grand Scheme Productions)
- Andy Bell — pinball wanderer (Sonic Cathedral)
- Architects — The Sky, The Earth & All Between (Epitaph)
- ARTEMIS — ARBORESQUE (UMG)
- Banks — Off With Her Head (Her Name Is Banks)
- bdrmm — Microtonic (Rock Action Records)
- Bonnie Trash — Mourning You (Hand Drawn Dracula)
- Chesney Hawkes — Living Arrows (HGLA)
- Chick Corea, Christian McBride, and Brian Blade — Trilogy 3 (Universal)
- The Chills — Spring Board: The Early Unrecorded Songs (Fire Records)
- Cloakroom — Last Leg of the Human Table (Closed Casket Activities)
- Cornelia Murr — Run to the Center (22TWENTY)
- CAPYAC & Reggie Watts — Songs from Celestial City EP (Nettwerk)
- Darkside — Nothing (Matador)
- David Grubbs — Whistle from Above (Drag City)
- Deep Sea Diver — Billboard Heart (Sub Pop Records)
- The Devil Makes Three — Spirits (New West Records)
- Domestic Drafts — Only the Singer (Glamour Gowns)
- Double Wish — Deeper Ecstasy EP (Hit the North Records)
- Edith Frost — In Space (Drag City)
- Eric Bass — Eric Bass Presents: I Had A Name (Eric Bass Presents)
- Everything Is Recorded — Temporary (XL)
- Hachiku — The Joys of Being Pure at Heart (Marathon Artists)
- Hope Tala — Hope Handwritten (Secretly Distribution)
- Ichiko Aoba — Luminescent Creatures (Psychic Hotline)
- JD Clayton — Blue Sky Sundays (Rounder Records)
- Kip Moore — Solitary Tracks (Slowhearts Production)
- Lettuce — Lettuce with the Colorado Symphony (Lettuce Records)
- Lisa — Alter Ego (RCA Records)
- Marie Davidson — City of Clowns (DEEWEE/Because Music)
- Max Cooper III — The Overthinker EP (Max Cooper Music)
- Mdou Moctar — Tears of Injustice (Matador Records)
- The Men — Buyer Beware (Fuzz Club)
- Michi — Dirty Talk (Stones Throw Records)
- Miya Folick — Erotica Veronica (Nettwerk)
- Panda Bear — Sinister Grift (Domino)
- Perfect Plan — Heart of a Lion (Frontiers Records Srl)
- Polly Paulusma — Wildfires (One Little Independent Records)
- serpentwithfeet — GRIP SEQUEL (Secretly Canadian)
- The Ting Tings — Home (Finca)
- Venamoris — To Cross or To Burn (PIAS)