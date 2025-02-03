newalbums-tfeat-uproxx.jpg
All The New Albums Coming Out In February 2025

Keeping track of all the new albums coming out in a given month is a big job, but we’re up for it: Below is a comprehensive list of the major releases you can look forward to in February. If you’re not trying to potentially miss out on anything, it might be a good idea to keep reading.

Friday, February 7

  • Avalanche Party — Der Traum Uber Alles (Kartel Music Group)
  • Biig Piig — 11:11 (Sony Music)
  • corook — committed to a bit (Atlantic)
  • Dream Theater — Parasomnia (Ytse Jams)
  • Drop Nineteens — 1991 (Wharf Cat Records)
  • FACS — Wish Defense (FACS)
  • Fotokiller — Eerie Nostalgia (Fotokiller)
  • FVZZ POPVLI — Melting Pop (Francesco Pucci)
  • Guided By Voices — Universe Room (GBV Inc)
  • Heartworms — Glutton For Punishment (Speedy Wunderground/PIAS)
  • Helen Ganya — Share Your Care (Bella Union)
  • HONESTY — U R HERE (Partisan Records)
  • HORSEBATH — Another Farewell (Strolling Bones Records)
  • Inhaler — Open Wide (Universal)
  • James Brandon Lewis Trio — Apple Cores (Anti)
  • Jinjer — Duél (Napalm Records)
  • John Ely — Love and Freedom (Rack ‘Em Records/Thirty Tigers)
  • JOHNNYSWIM — When The War Is Over (Mr And Mrs Swim LLC)
  • Leæther Strip — Pornography: A Tribute to The Cure (Cleopatra Records)
  • Lewis Watson — blue skies grey (Nettwerk)
  • Matt Pond PA — The Ballad of the Natural Lines (Sonder House)
  • The Moles — Composition Book (Splendid Research)
  • Mun Sing — Frolic EP (Illegal Data)
  • Nadia Reid — Enter New Brightness (Chrysalis Records)
  • Natti Natasha — Natti Natasha En Amargue (Sony Music)
  • Oklou — Choke Enough (True Panther Records)
  • Olly Alexander — Polari (Universal)
  • Rats on Rafts — Deep Below (Fire Records)
  • Real Bad Man and ZelooperZ — Dear Psilocybin (Real Bad Man Records)
  • The Rumjacks — Dead Anthems (Australian Broadcasting Corporation)
  • Sarah Klang — Beautiful Woman (Nettwerk)
  • Sean Thompson’s Weird Ears — Head In The Sand (Missing Piece Records)
  • Sharon Van Etten & The Attachment Theory — Sharon Van Etten & The Attachment Theory (Jagjaguwar)
  • Skeleten — Mentalized (Astral People Recordings)
  • Sleeper’s Bell — Clover (Fire Talk)
  • Squid — Cowards (Warp Records)
  • Thundermother — Dirty & Divine (AFM Records)
  • Tommy Castro & The Painkillers — Closer to the Bone (Alligator Records)
  • The Vices — Before It Might Be Gone (+1 Records)
  • Winona Oak — Salt EP (Nettwerk)

Friday, February 14

  • Alessia Cara — Love & Hyperbole (Def Jam)
  • The Altons — Heartache in Room 14 (Daptone Records)
  • Art d’Ecco — Serene Demon (Paper Bag Records)
  • Bartees Strange — Horror (4AD)
  • BLOND:ISH — Never Walk Alone (Insomniac Records)
  • Chatham Rabbits — Be Real With Me (Chatham Rabbits)
  • Cryogeyser — Cryogeyser (Cryogeyser)
  • The Delines — Mr. Luck and Ms. Doom (Decor Records)
  • Denison Witmer — Anything At All (Asthmatic Kitty)
  • Doves — Constellations For The Lonely (Universal)
  • fish narc — frog song (K Records)
  • Gary Louris — Dark Country (Thirty Tigers)
  • Horsegirl — Phonetics On and On (Matador)
  • Immersion and SUSS — Nanocluster Vol.3 (Swim)
  • JISOO (of BLACKPINK) — AMORTAGE (YG)
  • John Glacier — Like A Ribbon (Young)
  • Lacuna Coil — Sleepless Empire (Century Media)
  • The Lumineers — Automatic (Dualtone)
  • Mallrat — Light hit my face like a straight right (Nettwerk)
  • Margaret Cho — Lucky Gift (Clownery Records)
  • Marshall Allen — New Dawn (Mexican Summer)
  • Mereba — The Breeze Grew a Fire (Secretly Canadian)
  • Neil Young — Oceanside Countryside (Reprise Records)
  • Ohgeesy — Paid N Full (Atlantic)
  • Oracle Sisters — Divinations (Wizard Artists)
  • Oslo Twins — Tresor EP (Half Normal Records)
  • Richard Dawson — End of the Middle (Domino)
  • Rusty Williams — Grand Man (Congrats Records)
  • Shygirl — Club Shy Room 2 EP (Because Music)
  • Thala — Avalance (Fire Records)
  • The Velveteers — A Million Knives (Easy Eye Sound)
  • The War and Treaty — Plus One (UMG)
  • WARLUNG — The Poison Touch (Heavy Psych Sounds)
  • Winona Fighter — My Apologies to the Chef (Rise Records)

Friday, February 21

  • A Great Big World — then there were sparks EP (Ian and Chad LLC)
  • Anna Shoemaker — Someone Should Stop Her (+1 Records)
  • Anxious — Bambi (Run For Cover Records)
  • Basia Bulat — Basia’s Palace (Secret City Records)
  • Bren Joy — Sunset Black (Bren Joy)
  • Califone — The Villagers Companion (Jealous Butcher Records)
  • CHALK — Conditions III EP (Dutch Tilt)
  • Colin Self — respite ∞ levity for the nameless ghost in crisis (RVNG Intl.)
  • Dirty Honey — Mayhem and Revelry Live (Dirt Records)
  • Ellis Mano Band — MORPH (SPV Recordings)
  • Floodlights — Underneath ([PIAS])
  • Glixen — Quiet Pleasures EP (Wichita Recordings)
  • IDER — Late to the World (Nettwerk)
  • Kameron Marlowe — Sad Songs For The Soul (Sony)
  • Katy Pinke — Strange Behavior (Katy Pinke)
  • Kelora — Sleepers (True Panther Records)
  • Killswitch Engage — This Consequence (Metal Blade Records)
  • Les Rallizes Dénudés — YaneUra Sept. ’80 (Temporal Drift)
  • Luke Sital-Singh — Fool’s Spring (Nettwerk)
  • Masma Dream World — Please Come to Me (Valley Of Search)
  • Max Frost — Shelby Ave (Nettwerk)
  • The Murder Capital — Blindness (Human Seasons Records)
  • Nao — Jupiter (Sony)
  • Nina Nesbitt — Mountain Music (The Summit) (Apple Tree Records)
  • ONE OK ROCK — DETOX (Elektra)
  • Patterson Hood — Exploding Trees & Airplane Screams (ATO)
  • Porridge Radio — The Machine Starts To Sing EP (Secretly Canadian)
  • Rum Jungle — Recency Bias (Rum Jungle)
  • SAINt JHN — Festival Season (GODD COMPLEXX)
  • Sam Fender — People Watching (Universal)
  • Saya Gray — SAYA (Dirty Hit)
  • Scour — Gold (Nuclear Blast)
  • Silverstein — Antibloom / Pink Moon (UNFD)
  • Tate McRae — So Close To What (RCA)
  • Tim Hecker — Shards (kranky)
  • Trupa Trupa — Mourners EP (Glitterbeat Records)
  • The Wombats — Oh! The Ocean (AWAL)
  • Yawning Balch — Volume Three (Heavy Psych Sounds)
  • The Young Mothers — Better If You Let It (Birdwatcher Records)
  • Youth Lagoon — Rarely Do I Dream (Fat Possum Records)
  • Ziggy Alberts — New Love (Commonfolk Records)

Friday, February 28

  • Aloe Blacc — Stand Together (Grand Scheme Productions)
  • Andy Bell — pinball wanderer (Sonic Cathedral)
  • Architects — The Sky, The Earth & All Between (Epitaph)
  • ARTEMIS — ARBORESQUE (UMG)
  • Banks — Off With Her Head (Her Name Is Banks)
  • bdrmm — Microtonic (Rock Action Records)
  • Bonnie Trash — Mourning You (Hand Drawn Dracula)
  • Chesney Hawkes — Living Arrows (HGLA)
  • Chick Corea, Christian McBride, and Brian Blade — Trilogy 3 (Universal)
  • The Chills — Spring Board: The Early Unrecorded Songs (Fire Records)
  • Cloakroom — Last Leg of the Human Table (Closed Casket Activities)
  • Cornelia Murr — Run to the Center (22TWENTY)
  • CAPYAC & Reggie Watts — Songs from Celestial City EP (Nettwerk)
  • Darkside — Nothing (Matador)
  • David Grubbs — Whistle from Above (Drag City)
  • Deep Sea Diver — Billboard Heart (Sub Pop Records)
  • The Devil Makes Three — Spirits (New West Records)
  • Domestic Drafts — Only the Singer (Glamour Gowns)
  • Double Wish — Deeper Ecstasy EP (Hit the North Records)
  • Edith Frost — In Space (Drag City)
  • Eric Bass — Eric Bass Presents: I Had A Name (Eric Bass Presents)
  • Everything Is Recorded — Temporary (XL)
  • Hachiku — The Joys of Being Pure at Heart (Marathon Artists)
  • Hope Tala — Hope Handwritten (Secretly Distribution)
  • Ichiko Aoba — Luminescent Creatures (Psychic Hotline)
  • JD Clayton — Blue Sky Sundays (Rounder Records)
  • Kip Moore — Solitary Tracks (Slowhearts Production)
  • Lettuce — Lettuce with the Colorado Symphony (Lettuce Records)
  • Lisa — Alter Ego (RCA Records)
  • Marie Davidson — City of Clowns (DEEWEE/Because Music)
  • Max Cooper III — The Overthinker EP (Max Cooper Music)
  • Mdou Moctar — Tears of Injustice (Matador Records)
  • The Men — Buyer Beware (Fuzz Club)
  • Michi — Dirty Talk (Stones Throw Records)
  • Miya Folick — Erotica Veronica (Nettwerk)
  • Panda Bear — Sinister Grift (Domino)
  • Perfect Plan — Heart of a Lion (Frontiers Records Srl)
  • Polly Paulusma — Wildfires (One Little Independent Records)
  • serpentwithfeet — GRIP SEQUEL (Secretly Canadian)
  • The Ting Tings — Home (Finca)
  • Venamoris — To Cross or To Burn (PIAS)
