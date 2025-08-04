If there was any timeless 1970s band you’d have expected Sabrina Carpenter to bring out during her Lollapalooza set, Earth Wind & Fire probably wouldn’t be high on the list.

And yet, that’s exactly who she surprised fans with, inviting the funk-soul pioneers to join her onstage for rousing renditions of their generation-spanning hits, “Let’s Groove” and “September.”

“Does anyone wanna dance tonight?” she asked the crowd. “I have this idea. Let’s see how you feel about it. I guess I just thought it would be really, really fun if I could bring out some friends for you guys, and we can just let loose, right? We can just groove. So I thought, why not bring out my friends from Chicago?”

Carpenter has been gearing up for the release of her seventh studio album, Man’s Best Friend, which has already generated plenty of buzz thanks to its controversial cover image. Carpenter has made it a point to troll concerned critics with her risqué visuals, and the Man’s Best Friend cover was no exception — although she did share an alternate version to give them something else to talk about.

EWF wasn’t the only band to join a contemporary pop star onstage at Lolla, though. During Olivia Rodrigo’s set, she was joined by Weezer, another cross-generation collaboration that earned her the approval of the parents in the crowd who perhaps underestimated her real-life alt-rock chops.