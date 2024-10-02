There is a world in which Art Of The Unseen Infinity Machine doesn’t exist. Near the end of writing material for her fifth record, indie-folk songwriter Allegra Krieger barely survived a fire in her NYC fifth-floor apartment caused by a lithium battery explosion on the first floor’s e-bike shop. The remaining sessions for Infinity Machine sped by, not hurried so much as completed with a recognition of life’s exigencies.

Throughout the album’s 13 tracks, Krieger wrestles with themes of life and death; fate and absolution; infinity and transience. It’s headier than it lets on, as breezy acoustic guitars and Krieger’s buoyant timbre carry the music forward and impart a levity to otherwise heavy subject matter. This balance underlines the artistic strengths of Krieger, someone who is able to convey difficult truths through her own lived experiences.

Following the record’s release last month, Krieger sat down with Uproxx to talk about Elliott Smith, The Chicks, the lameness of AI, and more in our latest Q&A.

What are four words you would use to describe your music?

Angular, bittersweet, lyrical, cyclical.

It’s 2050 and the world hasn’t ended and people are still listening to your music. How would you like it to be remembered?

I’d just be happy to know people were still listening.

Who’s the person who has most inspired your work, and why?

Elliott Smith, he kept it very real and has a pretty singular voice.

Where did you eat the best meal of your life and what was it?

Grandma’s spaghetti & meatballs in her house. Love that

Tell us about the best concert you’ve ever attended.

Charmaine Lee playing on Oliver Street. Short and sweet, outside on a beautiful day – experimental, weird, intense and FUN! She’s pretty legendary.

What song never fails to make you emotional?

“Top Of The World” by The Chicks – so many connections there, truly heart-wrenching.

What’s the last thing you Googled?

“Is it ok to put a pole in a hotel room?”

Where’s the weirdest place you’ve ever crashed while on tour?

Above a miso factory!

What’s your favorite city in the world to perform and what’s the city you hope to perform in for the first time?

NYC or Chicago; I would love to play in Tokyo!

What’s one piece of advice you’d go back in time to give to your 18-year-old self?

Cool it you freak!

What’s one of your hidden talents?

I’m pretty good a doing a pistol squat.

If you had a million dollars to donate to charity, what cause would you support and why?

I would probably give it directly to individuals or families in need. Or community mutual aid.

What are your thoughts about AI and the future of music?

Lame!

You are throwing a music festival. Give us the dream lineup of 5 artists that will perform with you and the location it would be held.

Lucinda Williams, SZA, Björk, Laurie Anderson on large a rooftop in NYC

Who’s your favorite person to follow on social media?

veronika_iscool makes me laugh out loud — love her stuff.

What’s the story behind your first or favorite tattoo?

I don’t have any tattoos actually.

What is your pre-show ritual?

Water, stretch and a little bit of wine.

Who was your first celebrity crush?

Christian Bale in Newsies.

You have a month off and the resources to take a dream vacation. Where are you going and who is coming with you?

My boyfriend, and we are going to some quiet island in Greece to swim and lie in the sun. eat feta and olives, and drink wine and stuff.

What is your biggest fear?

I’m afraid of how randomly violent life can be. People, disasters, explosions, accidents.

Art Of The Unseen Infinity Machine is available now via Double Double Whammy. Find more information here.