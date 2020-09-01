Anjimile Grapples With Identity On His Lulling Single ‘In Your Eyes’

Anjimile broke out into the scene when his 2018 NPR Tiny Desk concert entry won over the hearts of the local Boston music scene. Now signed to Father/Daughter records, Anjimile is gearing up to release his debut full-length project, Giver/Taker. So far, the singer has shared the wistful and scenic tracks “Baby No More” and “Maker” as previews of his upcoming release. Now, Anjimile returns with the lulling album preview “In Your Eyes.”

Over enveloping acoustic melodies, Anjimile delivers a soothing reflection on coming to terms with his identity. “This is another song about grappling with homophobia and ultimately recognizing that I am what I am,” he said in a statement. Expanding on the song’s meaning on Twitter, Anjimile said the single is also a reflection on his experience coming out, saying “(spoiler alert: it was painful)” and adding the song is also about “the peace I feel now, as a grown up boy, as a result of learning to love & accept every part of me, especially the gay part.”

Along with sharing the new track, Anjimile has cooked up a social distance-friendly way to celebrate his album’s release. The singer will be broadcasting a virtual release show on YouTube, which is marked as all-ages and encourages viewers to stay in their pajamas.

Listen to “In Your Eyes” above.

Giver/Taker is out 9/18 via Father/Daughter. Pre-order it here.