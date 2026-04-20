In March, Sombr teamed up with some members of The Cranberries to cover “Linger.” He kept that energy going during the first weekend of Coachella, when he and Billy Corgan performed Smashing Pumpkins’ “1979.”

For the second Coachella weekend a couple days ago, he delivered not one, but two covers. One was Radiohead’s “Fake Plastic Trees’ (here’s a clip). The choice isn’t that surprising: Sombr recently listed some of his favorite artists and Radiohead was the first one he mentioned. He also covered “Fake Plastic Trees” last summer.

Elsewhere in the set, he busted out Billy Idol’s “Eyes Without A Face” accompanied by Idol himself, along with Idol’s longtime collaborator Steve Stevens, who co-wrote the 1984 song with Idol.

Find Sombr’s upcoming tour dates below.