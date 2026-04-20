In March, Sombr teamed up with some members of The Cranberries to cover “Linger.” He kept that energy going during the first weekend of Coachella, when he and Billy Corgan performed Smashing Pumpkins’ “1979.”
For the second Coachella weekend a couple days ago, he delivered not one, but two covers. One was Radiohead’s “Fake Plastic Trees’ (here’s a clip). The choice isn’t that surprising: Sombr recently listed some of his favorite artists and Radiohead was the first one he mentioned. He also covered “Fake Plastic Trees” last summer.
Elsewhere in the set, he busted out Billy Idol’s “Eyes Without A Face” accompanied by Idol himself, along with Idol’s longtime collaborator Steve Stevens, who co-wrote the 1984 song with Idol.
Find Sombr’s upcoming tour dates below.
Sombr’s 2026 Tour Dates: You Are The Reason Tour
07/22 — Mexico City, MX @ Pepsi Center **
07/26 — Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheater **
07/27 — Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheater **
09/29 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena +#
10/01 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena +§
10/02 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center +§
10/06 — Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center +‡
10/07 — San Jose, CA @ SAP Center +‡
10/09 — Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center +‡
10/10 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Kia Forum +‡
10/13 — San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena +‡
10/14 — Glendale, AZ @ Desert Diamond Arena +‡
10/16 — Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center +*
10/17 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center +*
10/18 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center +*
10/20 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center +*
10/22 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena +*
10/24 — Sunrise, FL @ Amerant Bank Arena +*
10/25 — Orlando, FL @ Kia Center +*
10/27 — Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center +*
10/28 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena+*
10/30 — St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center =*
10/31 — Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center =*
11/01 — Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center =*
11/03 — Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum =*
11/04 — Chicago, IL @ United Center =*
11/06 — Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse =^
11/07 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena =^
11/08 — Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena =^
11/10 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena =^
11/12 — Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena =^
11/13 — Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Arena =^
11/14 — Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center =^
11/16 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena =^
11/18 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden =^
11/19 — Philadelphia, PA @ Xfinity Mobile Arena =^
11/21 — Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center =^
11/23 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden =^
11/24 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden =^
# with Interpol
* with The Last Dinner Party
‡ with Tom Odell
^ with Dove Cameron
§ with Balu Brigada
** with King Princess
+ with The Hellp
= with Hannah Jadagu