Here’s some good news for fans of rad bands: Arm’s Length have signed with Pure Noise Records. Not only that, but the emo-influenced, Ontario-based group is releasing a new album, There’s A Whole World Out There, on May 16.

Along with the album announcement, Arm’s Length released first single “Funny Face,” which singer Allen Steinberg described as being about “how discouragement from a trusted loved one can shape who you are as a person and your overall outlook on life. It’s one of our darkest, heaviest tracks. Lyrically, I wanted to illustrate the narrative of being entangled in a toxic codependent relationship, whether romantic or familial. It’s a straightforward, desperate sounding song, sonically and lyrically.” You can hear really that desperation in the soaring chorus, something Arm’s Length does so well.

You can watch the video for “Funny Face” above, and check out the artwork and tracklist for There’s A Whole World Out There below.