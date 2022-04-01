In February, Big Thief started the year strong with Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You, an expansive 20-track album this is sure to end on some year-end lists. When it comes to promotional performances, the lengthy album has given the band plenty of songs to pick from, especially since the album has so far spawned eight singles.

Well, they were on The Tonight Show and for the broadcast, they went with “Spud Infinity.” Big Thief delivered a remote, pre-taped performance, taking to a simple living room to play the song.

While this is a new performance, hearing the song live is far from a new experience for Big Thief fans, as the group has played the tune on stage as far back as 2017.

In a Rolling Stone feature from earlier this year, the band’s James Krivchenia remembers Lenker showing him “Spud Infinity,” which she didn’t think much of at the time (the track’s lyrics include, “When I say heart, I mean finish / The last one there is a potato knish”). Krivchenia said, “I heard it and I was like, ‘Adrianne, I’m crying right now.’ She was like, ‘But I say ‘garlic bread.’ You can’t say ‘garlic bread’ in a song.'”

Watch Big Thief perform “Spud Infinity” on The Tonight Show above.