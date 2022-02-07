Millions of Green Day fans are going to have their eyes peeled for Billie Joe Armstrong’s stolen car after the singer posted a rallying cry for help on social media. The white 1962 Chevy II is in immaculate condition and was stolen from Costa Mesa, California on Saturday morning. Armstrong quickly took to social media to ask for an assist from the Green Day hive.

“My car was STOLEN 1962 Chevy II. This car is near and dear to all our hearts and has been in the GD family for over 30 years,” Armstrong begins. “Please send any sighting, tips or info to the Costa Mesa police. Incident # 22-002015, 22-002016. Please call 714-754-5280 please re-post, lets all help find this car!!”

The message was posted to Armstrong’s Instagram account, which has 2.4 million followers, as well as his Twitter page, which has another 1.1 million followers. That’s a lot of eyeballs for just one car, but this is clearly a special one for the noted classic car collector. The website HotCars.com reported on the theft and estimates that a 1962 Chevy II/Nova in “pristine” condition is worth around $77,000.

Meanwhile, Green Day have been teasing what appears to be a new album called 1972 and perhaps Billie Joe doesn’t want to risk the superstition of going through recording without this Green Day automotive relic by his side? If you can help, the info line is above.

