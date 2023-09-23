Who Is Opening Boygenius’ 2023 Fall Tour?

Boygenius, the musical trio consisting of Lucy Dacus, Phoebe Bridgers, and Julien Baker, is set to kick off their fall tour in just a few days. The shows are tied to the band’s recent album, The Record, and have a ton of great openers for fans to look forward to. Here’s what to know.

Who is opening for Boygenius’ 2023 Fall Tour? Palehound Palehound is a band, featuring lead singer El Kempner. Over the years, the group released four albums: 2015’s Dry Food, 2017’s A Place I’ll Always Go, 2019’s Black Friday, and most recently, their 2023 album, Eye On The Bat. “It’s kind of like journal-rock, just all of my biggest fears splurted onto some vinyl, no different from writing a diary, really,” Kempner shared about the sound during an interview.

Samia Making waves with her 2020 debut album, The Baby, Samia has continued to be a presence on the indie-pop scene. Three years later, she followed it up with her sophomore record, Honey. “Usually, when I’m writing it’s from a place of desperation and pain,” she previously revealed to i-D. Muna Most Boygenius fans know Muna, but if you don’t, they are also a trio band. And the group is signed to Bridgers’ record label, Saddest Factory Records, who also appeared in the video for their hit single, “Silk Chiffon.” Muna dropped their self-titled album last year and have since opened for Taylor Swift on The Eras Tour.

100 Gecs 100 Gecs is probably the wildest act to open, as the duo is known for their zany electronic songs and their stage presence — which has previously been by dressing up in wizard robes. The duo, Dylan Brady and Laura Les, formed in St. Louis, and would go on to drop their debut album, 1000 Gecs, in 2019. Sloppy Jane Sloppy Jane is a band that will be joining Boygenius as a special guest at their Los Angeles show. Lead singer Haley Dahl has been a longtime friend of Bridgers, as she also used to play bass in the group before going solo. In the fall of 2021, Sloppy Jane also signed to Saddest Factory, and dropped their second album, Madison.