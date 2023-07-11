Boygenius (Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus, and Julien Baker) has spent some time on tour together this year, and it’s been a bit of a wild ride. They had Bartees Strange on stage for a guitar solo (about which he was pumped), Dacus performed through a concussion, and the trio adopted drag alter egos for a Nashville show.

It’s impossible to say what future live shows will bring, but what we can say is when and where they’ll be: Today (July 11), the group announced some additional tour dates for this fall. It’s a handful of additional shows: Boston on September 25; New Haven, Connecticut on September 28; Philadelphia on September 30, New York’s Madison Square Garden on October 10, and “a special Halloween event” (as a press release calls it) at Los Angeles’ Hollywood Bowl on October 31.

The got great support in tow, too, as Palehouse will be on hand for the first two shows, while supporting for the last three are Samia, Muna, and 100 Gevs and Sloppy Jane.

Check out the tour dates below.

09/25 — Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall !

09/28 — New Haven, CT @ Westville Music Bowl !

09/30 — Philadelphia, PA @ TD Pavilion at The Mann ~

10/02 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden =

10/31 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl *

! with Palehound

~ with Samia

= with Muna

* with 100 Gecs and special guest Sloppy Jane