Almost exactly a month ago now, Cassandra Jenkins announced My Light, My Destroyer and shared “Only One,” a single from the album. The project is set to drop in July, but until then, Jenkins has two significant pieces of news today, May 14: She’s going on tour, and the single “Delphinium Blue” is out now alongside a new video.

Jenkins says of the song (as Pitchfork notes), “Sometimes when I don’t know where to turn, I look for something reliably beautiful. Applying for a job at my local flower shop felt like survival instinct kicking in, and that job got me through one of the bluest periods in my life—being surrounded by flowers didn’t just make the weight easier to bear—it helped me understand it and myself better. I began to dream in technicolor; flowers became the language of my subconscious.”

Watch the “Delphinium Blue” video above and find Jenkins’ upcoming tour dates below.