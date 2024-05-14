Almost exactly a month ago now, Cassandra Jenkins announced My Light, My Destroyer and shared “Only One,” a single from the album. The project is set to drop in July, but until then, Jenkins has two significant pieces of news today, May 14: She’s going on tour, and the single “Delphinium Blue” is out now alongside a new video.
Jenkins says of the song (as Pitchfork notes), “Sometimes when I don’t know where to turn, I look for something reliably beautiful. Applying for a job at my local flower shop felt like survival instinct kicking in, and that job got me through one of the bluest periods in my life—being surrounded by flowers didn’t just make the weight easier to bear—it helped me understand it and myself better. I began to dream in technicolor; flowers became the language of my subconscious.”
Watch the “Delphinium Blue” video above and find Jenkins’ upcoming tour dates below.
Cassandra Jenkins 2024 Tour Dates
06/08 — Toronto, Ontario @ Luminato Festival
07/11 — Brooklyn, NY @ Public Records
09/19 — Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village
09/21 — Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s
09/22 — Boston, MA @ Sinclair
09/27 — Montreal, Quebec @ Pop Montreal
10/09 — Seattle, WA @ Barboza
10/11 — Portland, OR @ The Old Church
10/13 — San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop
10/14 — Los Angeles, CA @ Zebulon
10/30 — Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
11/09 — Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Paradiso Main Hall
11/11 — Copenhagen, Denmark @ Lille Vega
11/12 — Hamburg, Germany @ Nachtasyl
11/13 — Berlin, Germany @ Silent Green
11/15 — Paris, France @ Le Hasard Ludique
11/16 — Brussels, Belgium @ Grand Salon
11/18 — Manchester, England @ Yes Pink Room
11/20 — Dublin, Ireland @ Whelan’s
11/21 — Leeds, England @ Brudenell Community Room
11/22 — Glasgow, Scotland @ Stereo
11/24 — Bristol, England @ Rough Trade
11/25 — Brighton, England @ Komedia Main
11/26 — London, England @ Earth Theatre
My Light, My Destroyer is out 7/12 via Dead Oceans. Find more information here.