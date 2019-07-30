Eliot Lee Hazel

Around this time last year, Death Cab For Cutie released their ninth album, Thank You For Today. The group usually takes at least a few years between albums, but now they’ve announced they’re returning with new music soon: The Blue EP is set for release on September 6 via Atlantic.

The group also shared “Kids In ’99,” which was inspired by the three children who lost their lives in the 1999 Bellingham Olympic Pipeline explosion in Seattle, Washington. Ben Gibbard said of the single, “The Olympic Pipeline explosion in 1999 was a tragedy that really affected me while we were living in Bellingham. After all these years I felt it was worthy of its own folk song.”

The band wrote on Twitter, “THE BLUE EP is a collection of five new tracks that share a similar conception but different births. We love these songs and can’t wait for you to hear them. For now, though, we are very happy to share ‘Kids in ’99,’ one of a pair of tracks we recorded with producer Peter Katis this past winter. It was our first time working with him and we are absolutely thrilled with the results. We hope you like it too.”