Over the course of his decades-long career, Eric Clapton has been no stranger to controversy. His latest batch of it has come in the wake of COVID-19, as he has taken an anti-vaccination stance. Now, Clapton is the subject of an extensive new Rolling Stone feature, and in it, the publication reports that Clapton has donated over a thousand dollars to anti-vax UK band Jam For Freedom, along with helping them in other ways.

Jam For Freedom founder Cambel McLaughlin, who describes himself as “pro-medical choice,” told Rolling Stone that he set up a GoFundMe campaign after a vehicle the band used was badly damaged. He was skeptical when he saw a £1,000 (about $1,364) donation from Clapton, so he emailed the account associated with the donation. Sure enough, he received a text from Clapton.

“It was something complimentary, along the lines of, ‘Hey, it’s Eric — great work you’re doing,'” McLaughlin said.

The pair later had a phone conversation, and Clapton offered the band a van to use as a temporary replacement for their non-functional vehicle. He also gave them money (McLaughlin didn’t say how much) to get a new van, and Clapton apparently has interest in performing with the group.

Check out the full Rolling Stone feature, which explores Clapton’s controversial past, here.