It’s been a long year and some change since the pandemic wiped out live music as we know it, but the return to form is coming with lots of epic special bills. Today’s edition features none other than the Foo Fighters, one of the best live rock acts still going, and a little old beloved New York venue — Madison Square Garden. On June 20, the Foos will rock MSG at full capacity, ringing in the first show since March of 2020 and the clocking in the first full-speed event of this year. To celebrate the special event, dubbed Rock & Roll Returns To The Garden, a special flyer can be found below. Didn’t you miss show flyers? I certainly did.

For their part, musicians are more than amped to be getting back on stages across the country — especially Dave Grohl and co. “We’ve been waiting for this day for over a year,” Grohl said the show. “And Madison Square Garden is going to feel that HARD. New York, get ready for a long-ass night of screaming our heads off together to 26 years of Foos.” The staff at the venue is equally excited to get back to live entertainment: “The Garden is ready to rock,” said James Dolan, Executive Chairman and CEO of MSG Entertainment. “We’ve been waiting for this moment for 15 months and are excited to finally welcome a packed house of roaring, fully-vaccinated Foo Fighters fans to Madison Square Garden.”

Tickets for the show will go on sale Friday, June 11 at 10 a.m. local time. Snag a spot right here.