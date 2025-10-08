There’s A Cute Baby In Geese’s New ‘Au Pays Du Cocaine’ Video

Geese’s Getting Killed is the best indie album of 2025, per Uproxx’s Steven Hyden. Well, that album will possibly be hitting a stage near you soon, as the band is gearing up to launch a tour this weekend.

Ahead of that, though, they’ve shared a video for “Au Pays Du Cocaine.” It’s very, very simple: Cameron Winter sits across a table from a cute baby. While the baby is full of youthful energy, Winter seems worn down. By the end, Winter retreats to an upstairs bedroom, climbs in the baby’s crib, and goes to sleep.

In a recent Interview interview, the band’s Max Bassin said, “I’m excited for the cycle to be over and for the record to have been out. I’m excited to have it not be shrouded in mystery anymore.” He also said of the band’s increased profile lately, “It’s cool. I feel like I still have a decent amount of anonymity. I show up to the Geese show and nobody recognizes me, which is kind of dope. I’m doing exactly what I want to do: I get to play drums and get left alone.”

Watch the “Au Pays Du Cocaine” video above and find the band’s upcoming tour dates below.