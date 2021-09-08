In October, Los Angeles DIY project Illuminati Hotties will release their forthcoming new album, Let Me Do One More. Since the initial announcement, they’ve released album tracks “Pool Hopping,” “Mmmoooaaaaayaya,” and “Uvvp,” the latter featuring Big Thief’s Buck Meek. Now, Illuminati Hotties are back with the mild-mannered “Threatening Each Other Re: Capitalism,” which plays out much more chill than its title suggests.

“‘Threatening Each Other re: Capitalism’ makes haste of a machine by which we’ve all been fooled as well as the people who have fooled themselves into thinking they’ve not participated in it,” Tudzin said in a press release. Likewise, Tudzin recently told Rolling Stone about leaning into writing pop hooks on Let Me Do One More, saying, “I have an undying poptimism — I want to write a hook, and I want the song to feel really good when it’s on full volume in the car… And there’s also a forever emo girl inside of me that’s in my high-school bedroom, listening to Bright Eyes and writing in a diary.”

Illuminati Hotties are also about to go on tour supporting Death Cab For Cutie‘s West Coast dates in mid-September. The day after the album drops, on October 2, the Hotties will headline Zebulon in Los Angeles.

Watch the lyric video for “Threatening Each Other re: Capitalism” above and revisit our 2018 interview with Tudzin here.

Let Me Do One More is out 10/1 via Snack Shack Tracks/Hopeless Records. Pre-order it here.