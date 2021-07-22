Earlier in the summer, Los Angeles’ Illuminati Hotties, aka the garage-pop project of Sarah Tudzin, released new songs “Pool Hopping” and “Mmmoooaaaaayaya.” Now, Tudzin is back with “Uvvp,” a warm weather-appropriate, beachy single that features a guest spot from Big Thief guitarist and backing vocalist Buck Meek.

About the new song, Tudzin notes:

“The road toward fulfillment is lonesome and dusty for a rambling ranger like yourself. For when you need a deputy’s hand, a sling of something sweet, or just a breather in paradise, there’s ‘Uvvp.’ I brought along my pal Buck Meek to remind you to say something about how special your beau may be to you, even if you’re too shy to muster up the courage.”

Tudzin is on the cusp of releasing Illuminati Hotties’ new album, Let Me Do One More, which follows 2018’s Kiss Yr Frenemies. Illuminati Hotties are also about to go on tour supporting Death Cab For Cutie‘s West Coast dates in September. The day after the album drops, on October 2, the Hotties will headline Zebulon in Los Angeles.

Watch the video for “Uvvp” above and revisit our 2018 interview with Tudzin here.

Let Me Do One More is out 10/1 via Snack Shack Tracks/Hopeless Records. Pre-order it here.