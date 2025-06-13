Indiecast Pays Tribute To Brian Wilson And Sly Stone

This week’s Indiecast opens with a tribute to two fallen icons, Brian Wilson and Sly Stone, who both passed away at the age of 82 within a few days of one another. The guys discuss their respective legacies and the influence they have on modern music. They also discuss a recent article on dad rock and how the term now is used to describe any form of rock music. Then they check in on the Fantasy Albums Draft, which Ian is suddenly dominating. In the mailbag, they answer several emails — topics include the utility of Metacritic, a yay-or-nay verdict on Title Fight, and “tennis-core” bands.

In Recommendation Corner, Ian talks about the SoCal emo band First Day Back and Steven recommends the Chicago indie group Beauty Saloon.

New episodes of Indiecast drop every Friday. Listen to Episode 243 here and subscribe wherever you get your podcasts. You can submit questions for Steve and Ian at indiecastmailbag@gmail.com, and make sure to follow us on Instagram and X (formerly Twitter) for all the latest news. We also recently launched a visualizer for our favorite Indiecast moments. Check those out here.