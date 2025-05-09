Indiecast Talk About The Current State Of Music Criticism

Steven and Ian open today with a quick TV-cast on the latest episode of The Rehearsal, which is some of the finest Evanescence-related content you will ever see. (They also pivot briefly to a Movie-cast about Sinners.) From there, they update the Fantasy Album Draft to talk about the great new album by Billy Woods, Golliwog, which is wowing critics. They also briefly touch on the new Arcade Fire record, which Ian has not heard yet so the longer conversation is tabled for next week. Then they pivot to a talk about two inside-baseball music criticism topics — a recent IG post by the band Tennis railing against the treatment of their records from critics, and Steven’s interview this week with top YouTube music critic Anthony Fantano.

In Recommendation Corner, Ian talks about aughts-era band The Ponys upon the passing of drummer Nathan Jerde, and Steven stumps for the Portland band Alien Boy.

