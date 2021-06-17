Ask A Music Critic: Is Jack Antonoff Overrated?

Welcome to another installment of Ask A Music Critic! And thanks to everyone who has sent me questions. Please keep them coming at steve.hyden@uproxx.com.

Look, here’s the deal. I love Carly Rae. I love Lana. I love Taylor. And dammit, I even bought Bleachers tickets the day they dropped for the upcoming tour. But I cannot help but wonder: Is Jack Antonoff actually a genius, or is he a repetitive producer and just an average songwriter? — Jesse from Washington D.C.

I am fascinated by the fact that even you, a person who clearly seems to enjoy the extended Antonoff-iverse, is having these doubts about the ubiquitous musician, songwriter, and producer. By the way, your list of pop-star nation states that have collaborated with Jack is incomplete. You could have also mentioned St. Vincent (whose recent LP Daddy’s Home was made with Antonoff) and Lorde, who re-emerged last week after a four-year lay-off with a new single co-produced and co-written with the chunky glasses enthusiast.

That a person who bought tickets to an upcoming Bleachers tour is questioning his genius speaks to how prevalent this guy has been in pop for the past several years. Whether he’s overrated is debatable; whether he’s overexposed is self-evident. Even the stans might be a little sick of him by now.

I’m an Antonoff agnostic myself, so my answer to the “is he a genius?” question is also self-evident. But I would never suggest that he’s merely an “average” songwriter. The guy obviously has talent, and he appears to be a natural-born collaborator. But is he a “repetitive producer”? I suspect you already know my answer to that one.

Even casual pop listeners likely know the Antonoff formula by now — he takes a familiar sound or even a whole song from a beloved touchstone of ’80s and ’90s pop and replicates it to the point where the difference between “homage” and “derivative” becomes difficult to discern. And then he pumps up the energy, bombast, and melodrama to the point where you feel like a grouch if you’re not instantly charmed by the “fun” confection he’s helped to create.

You can hear this formula once again in Lorde’s new single “Solar Power,” a would-be anthem that aggressively stakes out “song of the summer” status while borrowing liberally from Primal Scream’s early ’90s alt-rock classic “Loaded.” In a way, it’s not Antonoff’s fault that his style now feels a little tired, given that so many pop stars keep calling on his assistance. After all, you can’t blame a guy for doing what he does over and over again when he keeps getting offered millions to do exactly that. Also, to be fair, the underwhelming “Solar Power” can’t be entirely (or even mostly) blamed on Antonoff. He also helped to make “Green Light,” the electrifying opening single from Lorde’s previous album, 2017’s Melodrama. Ultimately, the pleasant but kind of meh “Solar Power” is on Ella Yelich-O’Connor.

But I’m beginning to wonder if part of Antonoff’s appeal for all those superstars is that he’s a bit of an empty vessel artistically. For all of his deftness as a synthesizer of past pop trends, I don’t know that there is anything musically that is uniquely his, in the way that you can instantly recognize the work of prior pop auteurs like the Neptunes or Timbaland. Antonoff certainly knows how to put together hits, but the personality on those records comes entirely from the frontline artists. Even as he’s become a brand name, he’s posed no threat as far as overshadowing his famous patrons. He’s a skilled, and relatively charisma-free, craftsman. (Which explains why Bleachers seems anonymous and nondescript compared with the blockbusters he’s produced for others. No offense to you before you catch that show!)

I am completely unfamiliar with the term “choogle,” which I have heard often brought up on your pod. How would you define this genre? I was going through your “Best of 2021 So Far” list and found myself really enjoying the self-titled Silver Synthetic album, which you describes as choogle. It reminds me of like… Real Estate and the chiller King Gizzard records? Where should I start with this genre? What are some of the “canonical” choogle albums? — Kevin in San Diego