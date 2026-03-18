Singer and cellist Kelsey Lu impressed the music world in 2019 with her debut album, Blood. Aside from the soundtracks of Earth Mama and Daughters, though, fans have been waiting for new music from Lu since then. Finally, she’s back, as today, she announced So Help Me God, which will be her first album in seven years upon its release on June 12.

She also shared a video for the soaring and cinematic lead single “Running To Pain.” In a statement, Lu says of the album:

“So Help Me God was built slowly and intentionally across seven years of transformation. Sonically and emotionally it holds so many different worlds at once — devotion and desire, collapse and becoming — trying to make sense of what it means to break, to believe, to long for something without seeing it clearly, and to be reborn again and again and again.”

She co-produced the project alongside Jack Antonoff and Yves Rothman.

As for when fans will get to hear these new songs live, the first opportunity will be at a series of special shows at Blue Note in Los Angeles and New York this April.

Watch the “Running To Pain” video above. Below, find the So Help Me God cover art and tracklist, along with Lu’s upcoming tour dates.