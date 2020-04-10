Indie

Leon Bridges And John Mayer Share The Smooth Quarantine Anthem ‘Inside Friend’

Self-isolation has been the norm for weeks now as the coronavirus pandemic continues, and through it all, musicians are remaining active. Leon Bridges is the latest to share some new quarantine material, as he just released the appropriately titled “Inside Friend,” which features John Mayer.

The song is about dating as an introvert, and Bridges sings on the first verse of the smooth track, “Slide through when you want / You know I want to put you on / It’s evil out there / Let’s keep it at home.”

Bridges says the song actually first came about before the pandemic, but he decided to dust the track off now that it is thematically relevant:

“The concept for ‘Inside Friend’ came about from Mayer and I joking around in the studio about what an ideal date for an introvert or homebody like myself would be. I tour most of the year, so I’d rather invite a gal over to lounge comfortably in the crib as opposed to go out somewhere crowded. ‘Inside Friend’ stayed on the back burner for a while because it didn’t fit within the context of my third project, but the current state we’re in globally compelled us to dig this back up and finish it. I hope people find it soothing and uplifting while we hole up indoors and get through this.”

Listen to “Inside Friend” above.

