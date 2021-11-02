One of California’s most beloved boutique festivals, Lightning In A Bottle, will be going strong in 2022. The event is based in Buena Vista Lake and produced by the experiential collective Do LaB, who have also gained traction for producing a stage at Coachella every year. Next year’s event features a stacked line-up including the likes of Glass Animals, Purity Ring, Little Simz, Kaytranada, Empress Of and many more.. The event will stretch over five days (!) for Memorial Day Weekend, May 25-30. With an emphasis on electronic music, from house and bass to techno and even venturing into indie rock, the event’s focus on inventive stage design and immersive set experiences is all part of the draw.

Aside from the festival itself, Lightning In A Bottle is teaming up with RÜFÜS DU SOL for their November 12-14 shows at the Banc of California stadium. The fest will be hosting “an immersive sound reactive video sculpture that is 150 feet long to the grounds outside the stadium during all three days, which will provide a preview to the installation appearing at LIB.”

Keep an eye out for that coming next weekend, and check out the full lineup for the festival below.

Lightning Stage

Glass Animals

Kaytranada

GRiZ

Chet Faker

SG Lewis

Purity Ring

Little Simz

Monolink

CHIKA

Empress Of

Rexx Life Raj

Elder Island

Blu DeTiger

Austin Millz

Gone Gone Beyond

Moontricks

Hermanos Guitierrez

Muzi

Thunder Stage

Big Wild

CloZee

Ekali

G Jones b2b EPROM

GoldLink

Koffee

Opiuo

Mr. Carmack

LSDREAM

Big Freedia

Dirtwire

Ivy Lab

EDIT

Memba

Elephant Heart

Of the Trees

Rome In Silver

The Librarian

Megan Hamilton

Jon Casey

Zebbler Encanti Experience

A Hundred Drums

Kilamanzego

Player Dave

Khiva

Woogie Stage

Black Coffee

Four Tet

Seth Troxler

Maya Jane Coles

Jon Hopkins

Hernan Cattaneo

YOTTO

Kyle Watson

Eli & Fur

VNSSA

Max Cooper

WhoMadeWho

Innellea

Dj Minx

Lubelski

Mira

Sama’ Abdulhadi

Marques Wyatt

SOHMI

Carlita

HoneyLuv

Jeremy Sole & Nickodemus

Caleesi & Sarah Kreis

Liam Fitzgerarld

Paraleven

J.Gill

Tickets are available here.