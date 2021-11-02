One of California’s most beloved boutique festivals, Lightning In A Bottle, will be going strong in 2022. The event is based in Buena Vista Lake and produced by the experiential collective Do LaB, who have also gained traction for producing a stage at Coachella every year. Next year’s event features a stacked line-up including the likes of Glass Animals, Purity Ring, Little Simz, Kaytranada, Empress Of and many more.. The event will stretch over five days (!) for Memorial Day Weekend, May 25-30. With an emphasis on electronic music, from house and bass to techno and even venturing into indie rock, the event’s focus on inventive stage design and immersive set experiences is all part of the draw.
Aside from the festival itself, Lightning In A Bottle is teaming up with RÜFÜS DU SOL for their November 12-14 shows at the Banc of California stadium. The fest will be hosting “an immersive sound reactive video sculpture that is 150 feet long to the grounds outside the stadium during all three days, which will provide a preview to the installation appearing at LIB.”
Keep an eye out for that coming next weekend, and check out the full lineup for the festival below.
Lightning Stage
Glass Animals
Kaytranada
GRiZ
Chet Faker
SG Lewis
Purity Ring
Little Simz
Monolink
CHIKA
Empress Of
Rexx Life Raj
Elder Island
Blu DeTiger
Austin Millz
Gone Gone Beyond
Moontricks
Hermanos Guitierrez
Muzi
Thunder Stage
Big Wild
CloZee
Ekali
G Jones b2b EPROM
GoldLink
Koffee
Opiuo
Mr. Carmack
LSDREAM
Big Freedia
Dirtwire
Ivy Lab
EDIT
Memba
Elephant Heart
Of the Trees
Rome In Silver
The Librarian
Megan Hamilton
Jon Casey
Zebbler Encanti Experience
A Hundred Drums
Kilamanzego
Player Dave
Khiva
Woogie Stage
Black Coffee
Four Tet
Seth Troxler
Maya Jane Coles
Jon Hopkins
Hernan Cattaneo
YOTTO
Kyle Watson
Eli & Fur
VNSSA
Max Cooper
WhoMadeWho
Innellea
Dj Minx
Lubelski
Mira
Sama’ Abdulhadi
Marques Wyatt
SOHMI
Carlita
HoneyLuv
Jeremy Sole & Nickodemus
Caleesi & Sarah Kreis
Liam Fitzgerarld
Paraleven
J.Gill
Tickets are available here.