Machine Gun Kelly is currently working on his upcoming album Born With Horns with Travis Barker. He’s already released its lead single, “Papercuts,” as he aims to top the success of his previous body of work, Tickets For My Downfall. He took a break to discuss mental health during a recent appearance on the The Drew Barrymore Show. He began the interview by saying, “I don’t want to come off like I’m cold or shy but I’m just a little insular and I’m just having an odd day.”

Barrymore assured him that he was in a “safe space” and said, “This show was born in a time where we get to keep it really real and be honest.” Kelly added that he’s “new to being vulnerable outside of songs,” before diving more into his mental health. “I see a lot of pictures of me and there’s smiles on them and it’s just weird though because I didn’t feel good at all that day,” he said. “I kind of am sick of smiling on days when I don’t feel like smiling and I feel this odd pressure because I don’t want my fans to think that I’m taking something for granted.”

He continued, “A lot of what I do is for other people and I haven’t given myself the time to just accept that it’s OK to not be OK.” He later credited his girlfriend Megan Fox with pushing him to deal with his issues. “My girl is really centered and kind of was like the one who encouraged me to face my past and stuff and pick out what it is that I’m running from and why I put on those smiles that I don’t want to wear and stuff like that,” he said. “That was big for me.”

You can watch Machine Gun Kelly’s full interview on The Drew Barrymore Show above.