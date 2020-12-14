Here we are again, looking for things to listen to and fill the time. With digital streaming platforms, we have all of the music in the world at our fingertips, but still can’t seem to figure out exactly what we want to hear. Lucky for all of us, Geoff Rickly is here to help with Making A Mixtape, the new video offering from Uproxx’s Indie Mixtape. As the singer for the post-hardcore band Thursday, Rickly has a unique and experienced perspective on what it takes to craft an impactful mixtape.

After crafting a “Cinematic” mixtape with Dogleg’s Alex Stoitsiadis and a “Mindblowing” mixtape with Bartees Strange, Rickly is joined by Jeff Rosenstock to put together a “Road Trip” playlist for those moments when you just need to roll down the windows and drive. Back in May, Rosenstock surprise-released his latest album NO DREAM, a powerhouse of a punk rock record that cemented his role as a voice for a disenfranchised generation.

Check out the sixth episode of Making A Mixtape above and the “Road Trip” playlist below.

The Killers — “My Own Soul’s Warning”

Haim — “The Steps”

Phoebe Bridgers — “Kyoto”

Waxahatche — “Fire”

Arcade Fire — “The Sprawl II (Mountains Beyond Mountains)”

Jeff Rosenstock — “Scram!”

Fountains Of Wayne — “Radiation Vibe”

Mount Kimbie — “Blue Train Lines” (ft. King Krule)

