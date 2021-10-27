New York City-based six-piece collective MICHELLE first burst onto the scene with their 2018 album HEATWAVE. Now armed with cosigns by the likes of Mitski, Gus Dapperton, and Arlo Parks — and the convenience of finally living in the same city — MICHELLE bring their refined sound to their upcoming LP AFTER DINNER WE TALK DREAMS. After previewing the album with their lead single “SYNCOPATE,” MICHELLE return with the soulful number “MESS U MADE.”

Directed by Justin Ongeri, the “MESS U MADE” visual depicts the all the emotion the band has poured into the song. It’s a live recording of them performing the track in a New York City apartment. Vocalists Sofia D’Angelo, Jamee Lockard, Layla Ku, and Emma Lee take over the microphone, delivering each line with gusto while thrashing about the apartment in between choruses.

In a recent interview with V Magazine, MICHELLE described what they hope listeners take away from hearing their AFTER DINNER WE TALK DREAMS album. Band member Julian Kaufman summed it up with the emotion “happiness.” “I do think that as musicians, we have a duty to make people feel better about everything. In a certain way, uplifting people,” Kaufman said. “I hope some of the songs make people feel uplifted and happier, because the world can be so difficult and sometimes a good song really can make you feel happier.”

Watch MICHELLE’s “MESS U MADE” video above.

AFTER DINNER WE TALK DREAMS is out 1/28/2022 via Canvasback Music/Transgressive.