How To Support Musicians In An Era Of Canceled Shows

Earlier today one of the biggest ticketing companies in the world, Live Nation, announced that they are suspending all shows and encouraging artists to return home. This is just one of many precautions happening globally as the threat of the Coronavirus on public health becomes more and more severe. While the safety and health of fans and artists themselves is of the utmost importance, it’s also essential to note that for touring musicians, their primary source of income has just been completely removed. Needing to cut a tour short is an inconvenience for fans who are looking forward to shows, but it’s quite literally the income stream that keeps artists fed, clothed, and housed.

Since self-imposed quarantines and canceled events are the number one recommended way to help prevent the virus from spreading too quickly, which since rapid spread could lead to a lack of resources and personnel in healthcare facilities, all of these postponed shows are inevitable for the time being. But that doesn’t mean that musicians need to go totally without support from fans and others concerned people who want to give back to the arts during this troubling time. With this year’s annual SXSW festival canceled and Coachella postponed, here are some other ways to keep artists and musicians in the forefront of your mind during a time when being out in crowds is not in the cards.

Stream Their Music

While no one is suggesting the streaming farm route that Justin Bieber recently urged fans to employ when his new single “Yummy” was flagging, the fact remains that when a fanbase bands together to purposefully boost an artist’s numbers, it can make a difference. While you’re self-quarantining at home, put on some music by your favorite band or songwriter, and let it play through as you hang out at home. While most artists only make pennies on most streams, those pennies can add up and make a difference.

Hold Onto Your Tickets And Wait For Rescheduled Dates

Pearl Jam was one of the first bands to take a serious look at their massive world tour and decide to postpone the dates. Not only are they known for fans who travel the world to come see them jam (heh), but the band also hails from the Pacific Northwest, where major outbreaks of Coronavirus in Seattle have brought the city to a halt. “As residents of the city of Seattle, we’ve been hit hard and have witnessed firsthand how quickly these disastrous situations can escalate,” they wrote. “Our kids’ schools have closed along with universities and businesses. It’s been brutal and it’s gonna get worse before it gets better.”