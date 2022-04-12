Don’t let the name fool you, Pickathon is a festival about much more than just guitars. Now in its 22nd year, the Oregon fest’s 2022 lineup is once again an eclectic mix of artists from a range of diverse genres. Grammy-nominated roots music singer Valerie June joins London Afrofuturist jazz quartet Sons Of Kemet and Nashville indie-folk singer Faye Webster as some of our top of the lineup highlights for the festival which takes place from August 4th to 7th at Pendarvis Farm in Happy Valley, Oregon (a 25-minute drive from Portland).

Pickathon always has an eye on sustainability and building the festival into the woods at Pendarvis Farm is a polymorphic undertaking each year which promises new horizons in 2022.

“Pickathon will use the topography and natural setting of the site to design and build a series of neighborhoods that nestle deeper into the grounds of Pendarvis Farm,” a press release says. “When the sun is high in the sky, festival goers will discover new forested music stages, set under the natural shade of the evergreen trees of the Pacific Northwest. As the sun sets, they’ll move to meadows with sweeping vistas of Mt Hood to enjoy open air programming on stages that come alive at night.”

We’re especially hyped on other acts on the lineup like familiar faces at Pickahton in Built To Spill and Hurray For The Riff Raff, as well rappers Sampa The Great, Armanda Hammer, and the worldly sounds of Quantic.

Check out the full lineup on the festival poster below and visit Pickathon.com for full details. Tickets for Pickathon are now on sale here.