Shamir has gotten into the habit of releasing new songs on Bandcamp on Fridays, typically only leaving the tunes up for 24 hours. This new tradition has yielded some great covers, like his grungy rendition of Billie Eilish’s “Ocean Eyes.” Today, he decided to cover another young pop star by taking a crack at Olivia Rodrigo’s recent single “Deja Vu.” Shamir’s version of the song is far removed from the slick pop production of the original, as he instead decided to style it like a lo-fi bedroom indie rock tune led by a crunchy electric guitar.

<a href="https://shamir.bandcamp.com/track/deja-vu">Deja Vu by Shamir</a>

Rodrigo previously said of the song, “I sort of had this single picked out in September [2020]. […] It sort of took the pressure off for me of following up ‘Drivers License’ since we planned this so far in advance. But it’s definitely not like ‘Drivers License’ at all, which I’m really happy about. I didn’t want to pigeonhole myself into this category of ‘sad ballad girl’ thing. It’s definitely a little different and sort of weird. I really hope that people like it, and even if they don’t, that’s cool, too, though, because I loved making it.”

Listen to Shamir’s rendition of “Deja Vu” above.