Duran Duran influenced club culture in the early 80s with both their self-titled 1981 debut and the seminal 1982 release Rio. The Birmingham band have remarkably stayed active ever since and today, released their 15th album with the expansive Future Past. Co-produced by the band, Erol Alkan, and Italo-disco innovator Giorgio Moroder, it features appearances from Mark Ronson, Tove Lo, CHAI and others.

It’s an ambitious endeavor for their first LP in six years and the Tove Lo-assisted “Give it All Up” is a standout. It pairs Simon Le Bon’s lead vocals, with Lo’s celestial dance floor vibes. The rhythm feels forged in an 80s ethos, but with glossy modern club panache. Blur’s Graham Coxon is on guitar and Nick Rhodes’s synth melody makes it all pop off. “Out of all the songs on the new album, it is the most influenced by alternative minimalist dance music,” bassist John Taylor said in a statement. Tove Lo added that “It’s that kind of emotional song that keeps building in desperation and energy so you wanna dance and cry to it at the same time. My favorite kind!”

Listen to “Give It All Up” above, and below, find the Future Past art and tracklist.

1. “Invisible”

2. “All Of You”

3. “Give It All Up (Feat. Tove Lo)”

4. “Anniversary”

5. “Future Past”

6. “Beautiful Lies”

7. “Tonight United”

8.”Wing”

9.”Nothing Less”

10. “Hammerhead (Feat. Ivorian Doll)”

11. “More Joy! (Feat. CHAI)”

12. “Falling (Feat. Mike Garson)”

Duran Duran is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.