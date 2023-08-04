Indiecast Discuss Travis Scott And The State Of Hip-Hop

This week, indie-rock institution Wilco announced a new album. It’s called Cousin, and Steven and Ian naturally wondered: Is this a deliberate reference to The Bear? After all, the hit FX show is known for multiple Wilco needle drops. Did Jeff Tweedy return the favor? The verdict is “probably not,” but it’s fun to speculate about regardless.

From there, they take a hard left to talk about Utopia, the new album by rapper Travis Scott. Utopia is the sort of big tent rap record that used to be common, but in 2023 the genre seems more insular than usual. Is this a temporary blip or a sign of things to come? And is Utopia — an album that includes more than a few signifiers that evoke Kanye West — a conscious attempt to make the kind of album that achieves critical and commercial acclaim?

Another hard left: Steven tells Ian about “Young Love And Saturday Nights,” a (terrible) new country song by Chris Young that borrows the riff from David Bowie’s “Rebel Rebel.” It’s part of a trend called “interpolation pop” where songwriters go to song publishers in advance to get permission to use the spare parts of classic tunes. After that, the guys talk about the recent controversy concerning Lizzo, and give the “yay or nay” treatment to the Semisonic reunion.

In Recommendation Corner, Ian talks about the new George Clanton while Steven recommends the recent four-part Spector music documentary.

New episodes of Indiecast drop every Friday. Listen to Episode 149 here and subscribe wherever you get your podcasts. You can submit questions for Steve and Ian at indiecastmailbag@gmail.com, and make sure to follow us on Instagram and Twitter for all the latest news. We also recently launched a visualizer for our favorite Indiecast moments. Check those out here.