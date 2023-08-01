Indie

Wilco Have Joined Forces With Cate Le Bon For Their Next Album, ‘Cousin,’ Which Arrives This Fall

Wilco unveiled the plans for their next album, Cousin, as they shared the new single, “Evicted.” Produced by Cate Le Bon, lead singer Jeff Tweedy described the record in a press release as a “feeling of being in it and out of it at the same time.”

“I guess I was trying to write from the point of view of someone struggling to make an argument for themself in the face of overwhelming evidence that they deserve to be locked out of someone’s heart,” he added. “Self-inflicted wounds still hurt and in my experience they’re almost impossible to fully recover from.”

Ahead of dropping the full album this fall, the band will be touring across the world starting in August. Fans can expect to catch Wilco at a number of shows across Europe, the US, and Mexico throughout the rest of the year. A complete list of dates and more information on tickets can be found via the band’s website.

Check out “Evicted” above. Below, find the cover art and tracklist for Cousin.

wilco cousin
dBpm Records

1. “Infinite”
2. “Ten Dead”
3. “Levee”
4. “Evicted”
5. “Sunlight Ends”
6. “A Bowl And A Pudding”
7. “Cousin”
8. “Pittsburgh”
9. “Solider Child”
10. “Meant To Be”

Cousin is out 9/29 via dBpm Records. Find more information here.

