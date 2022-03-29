It’s been a while since Warpaint’s last album, Heads Up, which came out in 2016. Now, though, they have a new one on the way, as Radiate Like This is set for May. They announced that in January and shared the lead single “Champion,” and now they’ve dropped another new song from the LP, “Stevie.”

Warpaint says of the single, “‘Stevie’ is a love song, pure and true. Sincere as it comes with a little bit of Freak. A cosmic celebration of the thing we all look for in life. And our contribution to one of the most beloved song genres.”

The band’s Theresa “TT” Wayman previously said of recording the new album, “We got really lucky because the foundation of what we’ve recorded was recorded together. It would feel really disjointed if we had to write it from scratch from afar. It’s actually been amazing that we’ve been separate and had time to record the top layers and we can get even more considered with them. It’s really helping us that there are no time pressures and money constraints. […] I’ve been thinking a lot about lyrics and so I’ve been thinking about [Bob] Dylan a lot and how he strings a story together. He finds these perfect ways to say something that is so normal, it’s something that everyone experiences, but he unlocks this great metaphor for it.”

Listen to “Stevie” above.

Radiate Like This is out 5/6 via Virgin. Pre-order it here.