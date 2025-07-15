Water From Your Eyes, the duo of Nate Amos and Rachel Brown, announced their upcoming album It’s A Beautiful Place recently and shared the lead single “Life Signs.” As the project approaches its August release, the two have offered another preview, the infectiously fun “Playing Classics.”
Amos says of the song, “Playing Classics started as an attempt to transform an existing guitar piece that I had stalled on into a dance number after Rachel requested that the next album have a disco song on it – the original version was 12 minutes long.” Brown adds, “It was probably my favorite instrumental that Nate sent so it was my favorite to work on lyrically. I love disco and dance music and I had been begging him to make a super dance targeted track. I was focusing on the idea of dancing in a club despite the world falling apart outside. It was written during Brat Summer, so Charli definitely had an influence.”
Watch the “Playing Classics” video above. Below, find the It’s A Beautiful Place cover art and tracklist, as well as Water From Your Eyes’ upcoming tour dates.
Water From Your Eyes’ It’s A Beautiful Place Album Cover Artwork
Water From Your Eyes’ It’s A Beautiful Place Tracklist
1. “One Small Step”
2. “Life Signs”
3. “Nights In Armor”
4. “Born 2”
5. “You Don’t Believe In God?”
6. “Spaceship”
7. “Playing Classics”
8. “It’s A Beautiful Place”
9. “Blood On The Dollar”
10. ” For Mankind”
Water From Your Eyes’ 2025 Tour Dates
09/22 — Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s ^
09/23 — Washington, DC @ The Atlantis ^
09/24 — Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle Back Room ^
09/26 — Atlanta, GA @ The Earl ^
09/27 — Nashville, TN @ Blue Room ^
09/28 — St Louis, MO @ Old Rock House ^
09/30 — Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St Entry ^
10/01 — Madison WI, @ High Noon Saloon ^
10/02 — Chicago IL, @ Sleeping Village ^
10/03 — Detroit MI, @ El Club ^
10/04 — Toronto, ON @ Project Nowhere ^
10/06 — Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz ^
10/07 — Amherst, MA @ The Drake ^
10/08 — Boston, MA @ The Sinclair ^
10/10 — New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom ^
10/21 — Austin TX @ Parish #
10/22 — Dallas, TX @ Dada #
10/24 — Albuquerque, NM @ Sister Bar %
10/25 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Rebel Lounge %
10/26 — San Diego, CA @ Casbah %
10/27 — Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room %
10/29 — San Francisco, CA @ The Independent %
10/31 — Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios %
11/01 — Seattle, WA @ Madame Lou’s %
11/02 — Vancouver, BC @ Biltmore Cabaret %
11/04 — Boise, ID @ Neurolux %
11/05 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court %
11/07 — Denver, CO @ Globe Hall %
11/13 — London, UK @ Village Underground
11/14 — Manchester, UK @ YES
11/15 — Glasgow, UK @ The Rum Shack
11/16 — Dublin, IE @ The Workman’s Club
11/18 — Bristol, UK @ Strange Brew
11/20 — Brussels, BE @ Botanique Rotonde
11/21 — Cologne, DE @ 674FM
11/23 — Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso (Small Hall)
11/24 — Hamburg, DE @ Aalhaus
11/25 — Copenhagen, DK @ Ideal Bar
11/26 — Berlin, DE @ Lark
11/28 — Munich, DE @ Import/Export
11/29 — Milan, IT @ Arci Bellezza
11/30 — Dudingen, CH @ Bad Bonn
12/02 — Paris, FR @ Boule Noire
12/03 — Lyon, FR @ Le Sonic
12/05 — Barcelona, ES @ Sala Upload
12/06 — Madrid, ES @ Sala Sol
12/07 — Lisbon, PT @ Musicbox
^ with Her New Knife
# with Winter
% with Dutch Interior
It’s A Beautiful Place is out 8/22 via Matador. Find more information here.