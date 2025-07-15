Water From Your Eyes, the duo of Nate Amos and Rachel Brown, announced their upcoming album It’s A Beautiful Place recently and shared the lead single “Life Signs.” As the project approaches its August release, the two have offered another preview, the infectiously fun “Playing Classics.”

Amos says of the song, “Playing Classics started as an attempt to transform an existing guitar piece that I had stalled on into a dance number after Rachel requested that the next album have a disco song on it – the original version was 12 minutes long.” Brown adds, “It was probably my favorite instrumental that Nate sent so it was my favorite to work on lyrically. I love disco and dance music and I had been begging him to make a super dance targeted track. I was focusing on the idea of dancing in a club despite the world falling apart outside. It was written during Brat Summer, so Charli definitely had an influence.”

Watch the “Playing Classics” video above. Below, find the It’s A Beautiful Place cover art and tracklist, as well as Water From Your Eyes’ upcoming tour dates.