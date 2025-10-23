Between 1996’s Being There and 1999’s Summerteeth, Wilco teamed up with Billy Bragg to release Mermaid Avenue. It was an interesting project, seeing the artists take unheard lyrics by Woody Guthrie and building new songs around them. Wilco and Bragg have never actually performed the songs live in a full concert together, though, but that’s about to change.

Wilco’s Solid Sound Festival is returning to MASS MoCA in North Adams, Massachusetts next year, from June 26 to 28. On the opening night, Wilco and Bragg will reunite and perform Mermaid Avenue songs. Specifically, a press release states that “Mermaid Avenue Live” will be “the first-ever full-length concert of music from the Mermaid Avenue songbook,” seemingly indicating that it may also pull songs from Mermaid Avenue Vol. II and Mermaid Avenue: The Complete Sessions, and isn’t necessarily a full-album performance of the original Mermaid Avenue.

Jeﬀ Tweedy said in a statement, “The world needs all the Woody Guthrie it can get. We’re thrilled that we get to bring these songs to life with Billy.” Bragg adds, “There’s an abiding love out there for the Mermaid Avenue albums, so I’m really looking forward to reconnecting with Wilco to bring Woody’s words to life once again.”

No other artists on the Solid Sound Festival lineup have been revealed yet.

Tickets are available now and more information can be found on the festival website.

