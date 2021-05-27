2020 was sadly without a festival season, but it’s looking like that won’t be the case this year. Many major festivals are planning to return in 2021, and that’s also the case for more intimate events. For example, beloved indie label Woodsist is bringing back their Woodsist festival this year, on September 25 and 26. The tidy lineup features just over a dozen artists, but organizers have done a swell job at packing the two-day event with talent.

Saturday the 25th will be headlined by Yo La Tengo and will also feature Kevin Morby, Woods, Bridget St. John, 75 Dollar Bill, Cassandra Jenkins, John Andrews + The Yawns, and Aquarium Drunkard DJs. As for Sunday the 26th, Parquet Courts will lead that day, along with Kurt Vile, Natural Information Society, Laraaji, Steve Gunn, Anna St. Louis, Sessa, and Tubbys DJs.

WOODSIST FESTIVAL 2021 /Arrowood Farms / Accord, NY / September 25 and 26https://t.co/6FWoLf5xk3 pic.twitter.com/u2y5x8etnI — 𝐖𝐎𝐎𝐃𝐒𝐈𝐒𝐓 (@WOODSIST) May 27, 2021

The festival will take place at Arrowood Farms in Accord, New York. There will be two stages, along with food and beer vendors and other activities.

Artists on the Woodsist Festival bill have kept busy lately. For example, Vile just signed a new record deal with Verve Records, while Morby is fresh off the release of Sundowner.

Tickets are available now, so learn more on the Woodsist Festival website.