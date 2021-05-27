Getty Image
Woodsist Festival Is Returning In 2021 With Kurt Vile, Kevin Morby, And Yo La Tengo

2020 was sadly without a festival season, but it’s looking like that won’t be the case this year. Many major festivals are planning to return in 2021, and that’s also the case for more intimate events. For example, beloved indie label Woodsist is bringing back their Woodsist festival this year, on September 25 and 26. The tidy lineup features just over a dozen artists, but organizers have done a swell job at packing the two-day event with talent.

Saturday the 25th will be headlined by Yo La Tengo and will also feature Kevin Morby, Woods, Bridget St. John, 75 Dollar Bill, Cassandra Jenkins, John Andrews + The Yawns, and Aquarium Drunkard DJs. As for Sunday the 26th, Parquet Courts will lead that day, along with Kurt Vile, Natural Information Society, Laraaji, Steve Gunn, Anna St. Louis, Sessa, and Tubbys DJs.

The festival will take place at Arrowood Farms in Accord, New York. There will be two stages, along with food and beer vendors and other activities.

Artists on the Woodsist Festival bill have kept busy lately. For example, Vile just signed a new record deal with Verve Records, while Morby is fresh off the release of Sundowner.

Tickets are available now, so learn more on the Woodsist Festival website.

