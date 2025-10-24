In Praise Of Fred Again..’s Orchestra Of Anticipation

Over the past five years, perhaps no electronic artist has risen as high, as quickly, as Fred Again.. Emerging out of the pandemic with music made for togetherness, he’s gone from late-night clubs to headlining festivals. For his next chapter, Fred isn’t dropping an album — he’s conducting an orchestra of anticipation and creating a road map for other artists.

Fred Again..’s upcoming project, USB002, is unfolding across 10 cities, with venues announced only days before each show. To date, he’s dropped “You’re A Star” featuring Amyl And The Sniffers, “OGDub” with Danny Brown, Beam, and Parisi, “Facilita” with Caribou and MC Teteu, and “Ambery” with Floating Points.

Last year, the untethered artist finally collected his initial spurt of USB tracks onto a single medium, issuing a limited-edition vinyl release that made it possible for fans to enjoy its dozen tracks in a single compilation. Since announcing USB002, he’s been offering pre-orders of the next edition, but fans will have to wait and enjoy the ride.

This is a new paradigm for the music business, but for artists, it’s the way it always should have been. The DJ is rolling out his next project live and in-person, putting the experience ahead of everything else. Every performance is phone-free, immersive, and intentionally unpredictable — designed for full presence in a world of constant noise.

People are hyped for this moment and this moment is aligned with Fred Again..’s growing audience.

The results speak for themselves:

🎧 18.1M Spotify Monthly Listeners (+32% in 6 months)

▶️ 463M YouTube Views (+27%)

💬 21.6M TikTok Likes (+21%)

That audience is digital-native and emotionally fluent — fans who find ritual in discovery. They over-index for Spotify (2.71x), SoundCloud (2.37x), and Coachella (2.32x) — the same spaces where sound, story, and emotion collide.

They’re creators and doers, leaning into Art & Design (1.58x), Activewear (1.61x), and GoPro (2.18x).

And culturally, they move where the energy is — Beer, Wine & Spirits (1.99x), Guinness, Nike — fans who live life like a live set: plugged in, participatory, and always present.