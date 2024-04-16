How To Buy Fred Again..’s ‘USB001’ On Vinyl

Fred Again..‘s 2022 compilation album USB is coming to vinyl as USB001. Described as “an infinite, ever-evolving album,” USB001 is the first volume of his infinite album project. The limited-edition vinyl is set to release on June 14, with pre-order available now via Fred’s website.

According to the press release for the vinyl, it will feature a pair of new songs sampling some of Fred’s collaborators and peers. “BerwynGesaffNeighbours” naturally borrows samples from Berwyn & Gesaffelstein, while “ItsNotREEAALLLLLLLL” lifts a beat from a 2001 Richie Hawtin mix paired with samples of DuoTeque and Orion Sun. Meanwhile, other tracks that appear on the project include the Baby Keem-featuring “Leavemealone” and the Lil Yachty and Overmono collaboration “Stayinit.”

You can check out the tracklist below.

01. — “ItsNotREEAALLLLLLLL”

02. — “BerwynGesaffNeighbours”

03. — “stayinit”

04. — “leavemealone”

05. — “Baby again..”

06. — “Rumble”

07. — “Turn On The Lights again..” Feat. Future

08. — “Jungle”

09. — “Admit It (u dont want 2)”

10. — “Lights Out”

11. — “leavemealone” (Nia Archives Remix)

12. — “Jungle” (Rico Nasty Remix)

13. — “Lights Out [HAAi Remix]

USB Vinyl Split

A1. “ItsNotREEAALLLLLLLL”

A2. “BerwynGesaffNeighbours”

A3. “stayinit”

A4. “leavemealone”

B1. “Baby again..”

B2. “Rumble”

B3. “Turn On The Lights again..”

B4. “Jungle”

C1. “Admit It (u dont want 2)”

C2. “Lights Out”

D1. “leavemealone” (Nia Archives remix)

D2. “Jungle” (Rico Nasty remix)

D3. “Lights Out” (HAAi remix)