Fred Again.. recently announced a new era of his ever-evolving USB album, revealing he has ten new songs on the way. Today (October 3), we got the first of them, a collaboration with Amyl And The Sniffers called “You’re A Star.” The track remixes the band’s “Big Dreams.”

Fred and singer Amy Taylor debuted the song during a show in August. Fred previously shared a clip from the performance and captioned it, “this is footage of me witnessing the degree of icon that amyl is. she’s playing Leeds today so joined us in Sheffield last night. yesterday was the first time we got to meet and then we play this out for the first time. cannot waitttt to get to play it live with the full band and everything.”

Fred also shared a video for the song and wrote in the description:

“some usb songs are a bit deeper to me and this is one of those. its like the feeling of tryna clawwww someone u love out of a hole like in the midst of all kindsa chaos and misfortune and heaviness. but like u know theyre a f*ckin starrrr u jus need to try n lift them up just enough to see the mirror for a second! and talking of f*ckin stars Mrs Amy Sniffer. what an absolutey legend. its been beyond a joy getting to know amy thru this and her and the sniffers are one of the sickest bands in the world. australia we miss you.”

Listen to “You’re A Star” above.