Fred Again..’s constantly evolving USB project is in the midst of a major phase of development. Fred recently announced that he’s once again adding to it, unveiling a giant banner that read, “USB002, 10 weeks, 10 songs, 10 cities,” and he also captioned his post, “this is us for the next 77 days.” We’ve had a handful of new songs so far and the latest is out now.

There are two new songs, actually. There’s “Facilita” with Caribou and MC Teteu, as well as “Ambery” with Floating Points.

Fred recently shared a post in which he talks about how performing and touring has been lately, writing:

“i dont want this to sound in any way like im complaining cos my GOD i wouldnt change a thing for the world and i feel unbelivably fortunate. but yes 1 hundreedddd percent theres a lot of super weird pressures that sometimes come with it that im really very new to navigating really and can get super overhwhelmed by. and id hate to accidentally be one of those ppl whos presenting things as more shiny than they are ykno. cos sometimes i really dont feel shiny at aaaall! i think part of it is obviusly jus like if im sad or feeling whatever else, those are often not the moments where im like ‘oh sick i should film this! that would go hard.’”

Listen to the new songs above.