Fred Again.. recently announced that he’s once again adding to his ever-expanding USB project. He announced it with a giant banner that read, “USB002, 10 weeks, 10 songs, 10 cities,” and he also captioned his social media post, “this is us for the next 77 days.”

The new songs have started to come out. Last week, he partnered with Amyl And The Sniffers on “You’re A Star.” This week’s dispatch is out today (October 10) and this time, he partners with Danny Brown, Beam, and Parisi on “OGdub.”

Fred has teased some of the new songs during live appearances, such as his recent performance on a fan’s roof, which went down right after a concert. Fred explained, “After a show i never quite know what to do. like you go from being filled with the most adreneline ever, to suddenly being like alone or basically alone. Often I just play songs im working on and jam on my keyboard to try ideas out to try n calm down and stuff, cos i cant really be social often. So when i saw fedde commenting on a post that he had a rooftop that overlooked the show i thought wow this could be like my dream afters.”

Listen to “OGdub” above.