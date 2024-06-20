Flipping through my history book in elementary school, I’d stop on the page with photos of Machu Picchu thinking, “I HAVE to see this with my own eyes one day,” without even knowing exactly where “this” was. Peru’s Machu Picchu stands as one of the most renowned New Wonders of the World—an architectural marvel and cultural enigma. A true bucket-list destination (though I cringe at that term… it’s also pretty darn fitting).

Embodying my preferred travel style, I opted to get to Machu Picchu sans tour group. It’s not that I can’t appreciate the guidance of a tour operator — like I did on this homestay in Peru — I just love the accomplished feeling of DIY travel experiences. And I mean… the Incas literally sought refuge from Spanish invaders at Machu Picchu because they knew they wouldn’t be found. Meaning it’s not an easy destination to get to. But for solo travelers like myself, empowering ourselves through self-planning is half the joy of travel.

Below is your guide for organizing an independent expedition to Machu Picchu — from securing your park, train, and bus tickets (trust me, it’s not as simple as it seems) to our top accommodation suggestion, all tailored with Uproxx flair. My advice? Ditch the rushed day trip from Cusco and spend a night in charming Machu Picchu Pueblo — it’s totally worth it!

Machu Picchu Admission Ticket

I snagged my Machu Picchu ticket online just 48 hours before my visit – risky business during peak season (June, July, and August), but this was in January, so tickets were plentiful both online and in person. Even on the day before!

Since earlier this year, tensions over Machu Picchu ticketing prompted the government to cancel their outsourcing agreement (a win for the people), you can still purchase tickets online through the official website or trusted resale websites. You can also purchase Machu Picchu tickets in person at the Ministry of Culture office in Cusco or Aguas Calientes. There, tickets are $41 – about $25 cheaper than online.

Train to Machu Picchu Pueblo (Aguas Calientes)

Once you have your entrance ticket, you’ll need to get your train ticket. (The only other way to reach the site is by trekking, which is not covered in this guide.) If you buy your train ticket online, get yourself to the in-person ticket office 30 minutes before train departure time. Validating your digital ticket in person is a mandatory step to board the train!

Have your passport and receipt in hand and get ready to weave through some major crowds of people. I encountered some unexpected delays after leaving a rural homestay three hours away and managed to make with just minutes to spare. It was sort of a miracle I arrived on time to validate my ticket… Picture me sprinting down a dirt hill with a giant tote bag to catch a tuk-tuk to the main road.

My train ride to Machu Picchu Pueblo (Aguas Calientes) from Ollantaytambo was about $52 on the PeruRail Expedition line, but prices vary depending on train type, time, and date. If you want a luxury train, check out Inca Rail and A Belmont Train.

Remember that while trains depart from Cusco directly to Aguas Calientes in the high season, you’ll need to purchase a “bimodal” ticket the rest of the year. The bimodal ticket includes both train and bus transportation to and from Cusco. Interestingly, this ticket results in less time on the train and more on a bus.

Machu Picchu Bus