Nostalgix position in the dance music scene has truly exploded as of late. Born in Iran and deeply rooted in the Canadian electronic music scene after a youth spent in Vancouver, the multi-hyphenate has emerged as a modern-day incarnation of the ‘90s “It Girl.” A triple threat in the industry — wearing the hats of producer, writer, and rapper.

As a producer, she continues to shatter glass ceilings in the dance space, being one of the only female acts to ever play the mainstage at EDC Las Vegas and also one of the first female acts to perform at the Circuit Grounds stage at EDC Orlando in November of 2021. Having spent the last six years of her life finding her voice as an artist and perfecting her sound, Nostalgix is now ready to support her five-track EP, Star City.

Out via the esteemed dance label Monstercat, the EP delivers the highest octane bass house — brimming with spunky ‘90s edge while layering on collaborations with vaunted rap star Rico Nasty, UK MC Scrubfizzer, Southside Diddy, and DEV.

“Star City is a world for those who aren’t fully accepted by the real world,” Nostalgix said. “A world that accepts everyone for who they are and for who they aspire to be. A world where pain does not exist and hurt is turned to self-empowerment…Ain’t nothing getting in the way of us living our best lives. It’s our world, we get to be who we wanna be, dress how we wanna dress, and we’re gonna live it up!”

Currently, Nostalgix is gearing up to embark on her first major headlining tour, hitting stages in Nashville, Washington, D.C., Chicago, Phoenix, Denver, and of course Vancouver and Nelson in her home region of British Columbia. To reconnect with her childhood roots in Vancouver, we asked her to build her personalized guide and recommendations for where to eat, sleep, party, and play in Vancouver.