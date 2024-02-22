I’ve been to the Caribbean a handful of times now, and what I love about this tropical region of the world (you know, besides a whole lot of perfect weather) is that every island has its own distinct identity. Each slice of paradise sprinkled throughout the azure Caribbean Sea has unique cuisine, culture, scenery, and stories to share. A Caribbean island that might not be on your radar, but should be, is St. Kitts (one half of the country Saint Kitts and Nevis). The island is still (relatively) off the tourism track, as the primary industry was sugar up until 2005. In other words, it’s not yet totally overcrowded with visitors. And while the days when cruises arrive do get busy, for the most part St. Kitts feels like a laidback destination with pristine beaches, rainforests, outdoor adventure, cultural sites, and fresh farm-to-table cuisine. The island is one of those places that made me utter “Yeah, I could live here,” as soon as I stepped off the plane. If you’re not ready to get up and move just yet, I highly recommend adding this island to your travel bucket list. Read on to find my full guide to your next vacation in St. Kitts.

PART I: WHERE TO STAY Belle Mont Sanctuary Resort If you’re seeking serenity and nature with a dose of luxury, look no further than Belle Mont Sanctuary. The boutique property spans 400 acres on Mount Liamuiga, nestled in the rainforest with a view of the sea. Most of the rooms available are a luxury cottage with a private deck and an infinity plunge pool. Picture this: You’re in your bikini, the rain is coming down but the sun is still peeking through the fog, the sunset begins on your left and a rainbow appears on your right. You’re surrounded by lush green flora and you can hear monkeys chattering in the distance. Sorry for overusing the word “paradise” but come on! Belle Mont Sanctuary is a “farm-to-table hotel” focused on wellness and sustainability, so you feel truly immersed in the tropical setting — even the bathrooms are located outside of your cottage, immersed in nature. I was slightly terrified to get up and go in the middle of the night, but getting ready at my outside vanity with the sunrise reflected in the mirror behind me was something special. The property also has a farm, and the restaurant sources most of its food from the land, forest, and sea around the hotel, or it works with local farmers for other necessary ingredients. Every meal you eat here is organic and fresh, not to mention downright delicious. Rates start at about $760 per night. Book your stay at Belle Mont Sanctuary here.

St. Kitts Marriott Resort I’m not usually one for large-scale chain resorts, but if there’s any place for it, it’s on a tropical island. Plus, it’s more affordable than some of the luxury boutique options available. The Marriott in St. Kitts offers classic resort vibes with multiple pools, roomy suites, and various dining options, not to mention a casino located in the lobby. But it’s also in a prime location, within walking distance or a short drive to Frigate Bay, a lively part of town with beachside restaurants and bars. The resort also has a private beach area with tons of cabanas and safe swimming areas, so you don’t have to go far to put your toes in the sand. The only downside is that the property faces away from the sunset, but if you’re open to an early wake-up call, it’s worth getting up for sunrise at least once. Rates start at $351 per night. Book your room at the Marriott here. PART II: WHERE TO PLAY

Catamaran & Snorkel Tour It’s not a trip to the Caribbean without a Catamaran ride and snorkeling. I recommended a half-day sail with Leeward Island Charters. You’ll sail along the coastline to the nearby Nevis Island, where you’ll snorkel among the stingrays and glowy rainbow fish. (If you have an underwater camera, bring it!) For $80, you get four hours of sailing, unlimited booze, snorkeling gear, and a light lunch. It’s impossible to be in a bad mood when you’re cruising in the sunshine, with a rum punch in your hand, island jams playing in the background, and nothing but blue sea and sky ahead. The staff is also incredibly friendly and tons of fun. Book a sail and snorkel tour here. Brimstone Hill Fortress National Park Brimstone Hill Fortress National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage site, is a must on your St. Kitts itinerary. Located atop a volcanic mountain, this incredibly well-preserved fortress represents centuries of history on the island. It was built by African slave labor and used by the British colonial military in the 17th and 18th centuries. While exploring the halls of Brimstone Hill Fortress, you’ll learn about the cultural impacts of St. Kitts’s past and take in the panoramic views of the island around you. Learn more about Brimstone Hill Fortress here.

Wingfield Estate and Romney Manor Wingfield Estate and Romney Manor, located right next door to each other, are the home of several noteworthy attractions — the first one being Caribelle Batik. Batik is a traditional Indonesian fabric-dying technique that made its way to St. Kitts, and Caribelle Batik is the spot to find beautifully handmade clothing, home decor, and souvenir pieces. Some of the women who work here have been perfecting their technique for nearly 50 years. In the store, you’ll get to watch their artistic process in real time while learning more about the technique. If you want a hands-on experience, you can even make your own Batik to bring home. Despite my lack of artistic ability, I loved creating something special with the help of the local artisans to remember my time on the island. Around the corner from Caribelle Batik is Wingfield Estate, where you can walk through the ruins of an old sugar plantation and a recently discovered rum distillery, which was uncovered in 2013. Wandering the grounds here is another great way to learn more about the island’s history. Old Road Rum, a locally-owned rum brand, now uses the distillery site as its home base. So you can sip on a cocktail when you’re done touring the estate. Tip: Wingfield Estate and Romney Manor are located near the bottom of Brimstone Hill, so it’s convenient to do these excursions on the same day. PART III: WHERE TO EAT & DRINK

Make Your Own Rum at Spice Mill If you want to dive further into the local rum industry, head to Spice Mill Restaurant for a Kittitian Rum Master Experience. You’ll make your very own bottle of spiced rum to bring home with the guidance of Roger Brisbane, the founder of a local infused spirits brand called Hibiscus Spirits. (He’s also the owner of Spice Mill.) In addition to his spiced rum recipe, Brisbane will teach you how to make his signature cocktail, so you can impress your friends with your newfound bartending skills when you get home. The distillery is a single room located beneath the restaurant, and the experience is reminiscent of high school chemistry class, except you get to drink the final concoction! Spice Mill Restaurant itself is also the perfect spot for lunch, as it’s located right on the beach with a view of the Caribbean coastline. Personally, I recommend grabbing a bite here before the rum experience — for obvious reasons. Learn more about the Kittitian Rum Master experience here. Farm to Table at Ital Creations For a true farm-to-table experience, go to Ital Creations at Fari Organic Farm, a vegan, sustainable, and family-owned kitchen. The entire experience of dining here will make you feel grounded and healthy. You’ll order food from a tin and wooden stand painted yellow, red, and green, then enjoy it at a picnic table under a mango tree. You can also get a tour of the farm from the owner, Judah Fari, whose calming and knowledgeable demeanor is soothing for everyone around him. He’ll teach you about the healing properties of the various herbs and plants throughout his farm. Fari Organic Farm also hosts events often, such as yoga classes and movie nights, so make sure to ask about their schedule during your visit. Learn more about Ital Creations here.