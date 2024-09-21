As a travel writer and creator who has visited all 50 states and nearly every US National Park solo at least once, I’m often asked what my favorite destinations are or where I would choose to go back to over and over. Always at the top of that list is Sedona, Arizona.

I’ve visited Sedona over a half-dozen times – three times just in the past 12 months. So trust me when I say it is special. Maybe it’s the vortexes the area is famous for, the red rocks, the hundreds of hiking trails, great wine, luxurious accommodations, or the sunsets that feel more vibrant and energetic than anywhere else – but once you step foot in this outdoor mecca, it feels special.

On my latest visit – while celebrating my birthday – I stayed at the Sedona resort that has long been on my bucket list: Enchantment. Tucked away in the grand and impressive Boynton Canyon, from the moment the gate attendant greeted me, I felt like I was in another world – a better world. From each staff member greeting me by name (and offering me birthday wishes!) to hiking straight from the property, sitting in a hot tub with a surrounding landscape that felt like it must have been crafted by AI, to a private mountain biking lesson that pushed my limits while the experienced guide kept me feeling completely as ease – this property is special. Here is why I love it and why you will, too.

WHY IT’S AWESOME:

Many things make Enchantment Resort awesome, but the greatest draw for me is its access to the surrounding canyon. Situated just outside of town, as the only lodging in the popular Boynton Canyon, guests can access some of Sedona’s most popular hiking and mountain biking trails directly from the resort – which is unlike any other property. Visitors can easily hike into Boynton Canyon, up into the popular Subway Cave, Kachina Woman Vortex, and bike to Fay Canyon without worrying about getting in the car.

And when you’re not on the trails, the property is simply magical. With towering red rocks surrounding in all directions, every room has a private outdoor balcony, access to pools, great restaurants, outdoor guides, and attentive staff.

IN-HOUSE FOOD AND DRINK:

Enchantment is the sort of resort visitors never have to leave if they don’t choose to. And a big part of that is having several dining options on-site. From a juice bar and in-room dining to a market and casual and fine dining, you won’t get sick of the same menu items here.

Che Ah Chi

For fine dining at Enchantment, head to Che Ah Chi – which literally translates to “red rocks.” The stylish dining room with floor-to-ceiling windows looking out at the canyon serves upscale American cuisine with local inspiration. I spent my birthday dinner dining at Che Ah Chi, where I enjoyed a Fire Flower margarita made with Chipotle-Infused Tequila, Hibiscus, and Lime, followed by Pan Seared Branzino and incredible bread service paired with prickly pear butter.

Tii Gavo

The more casual Tii Gavo serves Southwestern fare with the same incredible views and service you’ll come to expect at Enchantment. Meaning “gathering place,” the restaurant has a beautiful dining room, fire pit, and outdoor space. I loved the Tavern Burger with grass-fed Wagyu Beef, aged cheddar, bread & butter pickles, lettuce, tomato, and Tajin spiced shoestring fries on the side. As a birthday gift, they sent me back to my room with a piece of red velvet birthday cake, candle included.

Hummingbird at Mii amo

Enchantment sister property – conveniently just across the street and behind the same gates – is the destination all-inclusive spa Mii amo. As a guest at Enchantment, you can access several of Mii amo’s amenities – including their new restaurant, Hummingbird. The space is light and airy, and the food is as well. Utilizing produce from the Chef’s Garden on-site and local orchards, the food is eclectic and focused on well-being. I enjoyed breakfast with a view at Hummingbird, with a classic two-egg breakfast. Be sure to head into the adjacent Juice Bar for a morning juice or a glass of wine at night.

The Market

For a coffee, pastry, sandwich, beer, or wine, head to The Market at Enchantment. I picked up a can of wine to enjoy after a long hike on the patio and a snack to enjoy during it.

AMENITIES:

Included with the daily resort fee:

Mii amo Morning Ritual

Mii amo Evening Meditation

Stargazing with an astronomer on Tuesdays and Saturdays

Pickleball Court Access & Paddles

Access to Members-Only Seven Canyons Golf Club, Shuttle & Dining

Access to Mii amo Fitness & Movement Studios

Mii amo labyrinth walk

Access to expert Trail House Adventure Advisors

Parking

Wi-Fi

Tennis Court Access & Racquets

Heated pool

In-room dining

Exclusive Access to Boynton Canyon Trails

ROOM TYPES: