As a travel writer and creator who has visited all 50 states and nearly every US National Park solo at least once, I’m often asked what my favorite destinations are or where I would choose to go back to over and over. Always at the top of that list is Sedona, Arizona.
I’ve visited Sedona over a half-dozen times – three times just in the past 12 months. So trust me when I say it is special. Maybe it’s the vortexes the area is famous for, the red rocks, the hundreds of hiking trails, great wine, luxurious accommodations, or the sunsets that feel more vibrant and energetic than anywhere else – but once you step foot in this outdoor mecca, it feels special.
On my latest visit – while celebrating my birthday – I stayed at the Sedona resort that has long been on my bucket list: Enchantment. Tucked away in the grand and impressive Boynton Canyon, from the moment the gate attendant greeted me, I felt like I was in another world – a better world. From each staff member greeting me by name (and offering me birthday wishes!) to hiking straight from the property, sitting in a hot tub with a surrounding landscape that felt like it must have been crafted by AI, to a private mountain biking lesson that pushed my limits while the experienced guide kept me feeling completely as ease – this property is special. Here is why I love it and why you will, too.
WHY IT’S AWESOME:
Many things make Enchantment Resort awesome, but the greatest draw for me is its access to the surrounding canyon. Situated just outside of town, as the only lodging in the popular Boynton Canyon, guests can access some of Sedona’s most popular hiking and mountain biking trails directly from the resort – which is unlike any other property. Visitors can easily hike into Boynton Canyon, up into the popular Subway Cave, Kachina Woman Vortex, and bike to Fay Canyon without worrying about getting in the car.
And when you’re not on the trails, the property is simply magical. With towering red rocks surrounding in all directions, every room has a private outdoor balcony, access to pools, great restaurants, outdoor guides, and attentive staff.
IN-HOUSE FOOD AND DRINK:
Enchantment is the sort of resort visitors never have to leave if they don’t choose to. And a big part of that is having several dining options on-site. From a juice bar and in-room dining to a market and casual and fine dining, you won’t get sick of the same menu items here.
Che Ah Chi
For fine dining at Enchantment, head to Che Ah Chi – which literally translates to “red rocks.” The stylish dining room with floor-to-ceiling windows looking out at the canyon serves upscale American cuisine with local inspiration. I spent my birthday dinner dining at Che Ah Chi, where I enjoyed a Fire Flower margarita made with Chipotle-Infused Tequila, Hibiscus, and Lime, followed by Pan Seared Branzino and incredible bread service paired with prickly pear butter.
Tii Gavo
The more casual Tii Gavo serves Southwestern fare with the same incredible views and service you’ll come to expect at Enchantment. Meaning “gathering place,” the restaurant has a beautiful dining room, fire pit, and outdoor space. I loved the Tavern Burger with grass-fed Wagyu Beef, aged cheddar, bread & butter pickles, lettuce, tomato, and Tajin spiced shoestring fries on the side. As a birthday gift, they sent me back to my room with a piece of red velvet birthday cake, candle included.
Hummingbird at Mii amo
Enchantment sister property – conveniently just across the street and behind the same gates – is the destination all-inclusive spa Mii amo. As a guest at Enchantment, you can access several of Mii amo’s amenities – including their new restaurant, Hummingbird. The space is light and airy, and the food is as well. Utilizing produce from the Chef’s Garden on-site and local orchards, the food is eclectic and focused on well-being. I enjoyed breakfast with a view at Hummingbird, with a classic two-egg breakfast. Be sure to head into the adjacent Juice Bar for a morning juice or a glass of wine at night.
The Market
For a coffee, pastry, sandwich, beer, or wine, head to The Market at Enchantment. I picked up a can of wine to enjoy after a long hike on the patio and a snack to enjoy during it.
AMENITIES:
Included with the daily resort fee:
- Mii amo Morning Ritual
- Mii amo Evening Meditation
- Stargazing with an astronomer on Tuesdays and Saturdays
- Pickleball Court Access & Paddles
- Access to Members-Only Seven Canyons Golf Club, Shuttle & Dining
- Access to Mii amo Fitness & Movement Studios
- Mii amo labyrinth walk
- Access to expert Trail House Adventure Advisors
- Parking
- Wi-Fi
- Tennis Court Access & Racquets
- Heated pool
- In-room dining
- Exclusive Access to Boynton Canyon Trails
ROOM TYPES:
Enchantment Resort has 218 guestrooms and suites, all with private outdoor space and canyon views.
Casitas
The casita-level accommodations offer guest rooms, studios, and junior suites with a King bed or double queen. Casita studios and junior suites offer fireplaces and seating areas. I stayed in a junior King suite, which was the perfect size, with a massive bathroom with shower and soaking tub, luxurious robes, turndown service, Nespresso machine, and an iPad to order room service or request amenities at any time easily.
One and Two Bedroom Suites
For a larger group, one and two-bedroom suites are on the property and can sleep up to 10 people (now tell all my friends to host their bachelorette parties here and invite me, k?)
Pool Suites
For a true wellness splurge, opt for a Pool Suite with all the same Southwestern luxury – plus a private pool or spa pool.
BEST THINGS TO DO WITHIN A 15-MINUTE WALK:
Hike Boynton Canyon Trail
Boynton Canyon Trail is a classic, ranked the fourth most popular trail – out of 253 – in Sedona on Alltrails. While most visitors will circle for parking to get on this awe-inspiring 7.2-mile trail, guests at Enchantment can access it right from the property – and cut off some miles if they choose in the process. Opt to hike for the views of the canyon or take the detour to the Insta-famous Subway Cave; you’re guaranteed to see some of the most breathtaking sights imaginable.
Hike to Kachina Woman Vortex
Sedona is known for its vortexes – swirling energy centers thought to be healing, uplifting, and conducive to spiritual practice. Several are around town, with one – Kachina Woman – just steps from and towering above Enchantment Resort. Just a 10-15 minute hike, and you’re above the resort and in the vortex. Spend some time – ideally at sunrise or sunset – sitting and taking in the energy.
BEST THING TO DO WITHIN A 20 MIN BIKE RIDE:
Mountain Bike With Enchantment’s Trail House Guides
Enchantment is the epicenter of outdoor adventure in Sedona for any experience level. The resort Trail House offers guided tours, equipment rentals, and a retail shop for guests who want to get out there. I had an incredible experience mountain biking with one of the Trail House guides, riding just down the road from the resort to a beginner-friendly – but still challenging – gorgeous biking trail. My guide was part teacher and part therapist, encouraging me to push myself while also trusting myself – leading to a fun, heart-pumping, and memorable experience that won’t be my last.
Trail House also offers guided hiking, Grand Canyon excursions, guided birding excursions, trail running, and photography.
BED GAME: 9/10
The bed in my Casita was the perfect mix of firm and soft, with fine linens and pillows that felt truly luxurious. Some of my favorite moments were spent sitting in bed, watching TV, and drinking wine with the fireplace on – it was the perfect respite and rest after days of adventure.
SEXINESS RATING: 9/10
Again, I’ll defer to UPROXX’s Life/Style and Culture Editorial Director Steve Bramucci and his rules for what makes a hotel sexy – specifically when he says, “It has to be a place where, as the great poet Penny Lane once said, ‘It’s all happening.’” Although Enchantment is decidedly quieter and more zen than he may have had in mind here, it is, indeed, all happening. The mix of guests is eclectic at a bucket list property like this, and the opportunities are truly endless and catered to the connoisseur upscale traveler. And if you’re not yet convinced, scroll down to the Insta’s taken on the property for proof.
VIEWS/PIC SPOTS:
When I say literally every spot past the gates of Enchantment is a great view and ideal pic spot, I’m not kidding. Heck, even a photo from the parking lot will have a better backdrop than 99% of photos anyone has ever taken on this earth. It’s that beautiful.
That being said, I loved the photos I took straight from my Casitas balcony, the pool, and the trails above the resort in Boynton Canyon.
BEST SEASON TO VISIT:
There isn’t ever a “bad” season to visit Sedona; it just depends on what you’re looking for. Shoulder seasons will bring the best weather and are considered “high season,” winter will have fewer crowds, and summer will be hot but with lots of daylight and generally lower rates.
IF I HAD TO COMPLAIN ABOUT ONE THING:
My only complaint is that I couldn’t stay longer, truly. It’s the sort of special occasion property that really lives up to the hype.
Book here. Prices vary from ~$400 in the off-season to $1,400 in the high season per night.